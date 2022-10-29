PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Local runners flocked to Platte City on Saturday morning in hopes of securing a spot in the state race next weekend. The Missouri Class 1, 2, and 3 boys’ and girls’ races were a 5k through one of the state’s most difficult courses.
The Platte Valley girls ran away with the team title with three of the top four finishers. Mya Wray finished first with a time of 21:06 and teammate Andrea Riley finished second with a time of 22:05.
“It was a mental experience, because you have to have a good mentality to get through it,” Wray said. “It’s nice to have someone that can push you in practice and in the meets.”
Wray says the win on Saturday may help with her nerves next weekend in Columbia.
“I think winning may make me a little less nervous,” Wray said. “But just being there is going to be great.”
Andrea Riley was thrilled for her teammate and for the rest of the team. The Platte Valley senior said the influx of talent around the program has been a breath of fresh air.
“It’s definitely a proud moment because I’ve been doing this by myself for so many years,” Riley said. “The fact that I can come out here and be a mentor to these freshmen and to watch them grow throughout the season means a lot.
“It makes me really excited for state next week and to see what they can do in the future.”
Allison Riley finished fourth with a time of 22:29. Emalee Langford was the fourth Platte Valley runner to qualify with a 12th place finish with a time of 24:17.
Mylie Holtman finished just behind Langford with a time of 24:41 and a 14th place finish.
“I think we have high hopes for state next week because we’ve been coming into these meets finish one, two, three, five and things like that,” Andrea Riley said. “It makes us really excited and I think we’re going to do really well next week.”
North Nodaway’s Andrea Jenkins finished 15th with a 24:46.79.
The Maryville Spoofhounds had two girls qualify for state next weekend. Katherine Pohren finished 14th with a time of 22:24. Ellie Parsons was the second Spoofhound to qualify for state, finishing 20th with a time of 22:46.
The Maryville boys finished with two runners in the top 10. Dylan Masters finished fourth in the race with a time of 17:27.64. Masters finished just behind third place’s time of 17:27.09. The boys finished second as a team and qualified for state.
“I did not believe that for a second, I didn’t think there was any way that I got fourth,” Masters said. “Apparently, I did, and I am pretty dang proud of that. This race was just crazy, the hills — were just tough and just the second to the third mile was just terrible with the hills.”
Bradley Deering finished seventh in the race with a time of 17:34. Connor Blackford and Colton Berry also qualified with 12th and 14th place finishes.
“I think we got second place and Chillicothe tied for fourth,” Masters said. “Overall — good placement, good race, good stuff. Even just that small group of people definitely helps, and it just shows that our team is better than them. It was a statement: we’re better than you and we finished better.”
The Class 1 race belonged to Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay. Blay finished 58 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Blay finished the race in 16:58.63.
“This one was a struggle,” Blay said. “I came here two weeks ago and ran a 16:12 and this week was a 16:58. I had Charlie to run with then and he’s a good competitor to run with, but this week I didn’t run my best. I run better when I’m with a pack and running hard — I just don’t run well alone.”
Coming off a state title in 2021, Blay goes into next weekend with the expectation of once again finishing near the top of the board.
“I’m hoping to finish in the 15’s and to come out with a win,” Blay said.
The Platte Valley girls will have company on their trip to Columbia next weekend. Platte Valley had three of its boys clinch a spot in the state race, starting with a 12th place from Jacob Peery.
“This is a very hard course, ranked second hardest in the state actually,” Peery said. “I felt like I did well at trying to conquer the hills. You want to go up the hills at a steady pace and then really gain momentum as you go down.”
Ethan Holtman finished 23rd in the race with a time of 20:30. The final Platte Valley runner to qualify was Logan Peery with a 29th place finish as he finished the race with a time of 20:41.
“We did really well as a team with two other people finishing in the top 30,” Jacob Peery said. “Now we just have to stay healthy and not get sick. We’ve been suffering a lot of sickness lately.”