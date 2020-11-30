SAVANNAH, Mo. – The Maryville Spoofhounds looked like a team in mid-season form in their season opener on Monday night in the Savannah Tournament. The Spoofhounds scored 27 first-quarter points and cruised from there to a 91-29 win over the Southeast (Kansas City) Knights.
“The thing we talked about most was that no matter who you come out against, you have to come out and play hard, play together and put the team before yourself,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “You have to work hard, and at the same time you’re working hard, you have to work smart and I think we accomplished most of those goals.”
While the Maryville offense has become less one-dimensional over the last few years, it was still senior Serena Sundell who took over the game early on. Sundell scored nine points in the first three and a half minutes.
Assisting Sundell in helping the Spoofhounds jump out to a 21-0 lead was sophomore Anastyn Pettlon. Pettlon scored eight points in the first quarter, making two three-pointers in the first four minutes of game time.
“It felt really good to get out there, we’ve worked really hard in practice to get ready for this,” Pettlon said.
Sundell scored 15 points in the first quarter and the defense held the Knights scoreless for the first five and a half minutes of the game. The Spoofhounds led 27-3 at the end of the first quarter.
“This is a good game to start our season with,” Vierthaler said. “We’ve been grateful that we get to play after our cancelation last week, we’re just grateful that we get to play.”
Sundell continued to pour it on with a three-pointer to begin the second quarter. The Spoofhounds scored the first nine points of the quarter en route to a 45-7 lead at the halfway point of the period.
Sundell scored 28 points in the first half, while Pettlon finished the first two quarters with 11 points. Albrecht said that with the offense playing like this, teams will struggle with who to focus their attention on.
“We are not a one-trick pony,” Albrecht said. “It used to be that we had Serena, and everyone focused on her, and now we invite that. If you want to double team Serena, we have other players that can score the ball.
"Anastyn is one that we will talk about a lot this year, but I thought we had other girls who played well. I though Kennedy Kurz shot the ball pretty well and I thought Abby Swink came in and shot the ball well.”
Southeast Kansas City had its best quarter coming out of halftime. The Knights scored 17 third-quarter points and had their opportunities throughout the game to be more successful on the offensive end.
“We have to work on a few things defensively,” Albrecht said. “Deny one pass away and we have to get a little better help-side defense. They also had a few quick guards who gave us trouble, so we have to be able to keep them out of the paint and in order to do that, we like to get pressure on the ball and so if we’re getting beat, we have to have the other girls help out.”
Sundell led the team with 37 points in the opener. Pettlon was second on the team with 14 points, and freshman Ava Dumke scored 13 points in her high-school debut.
Maryville will have a day off before taking on William Chrisman on Wednesday night at 7. The Spoofhounds last played William Chrisman in 2018, a game they lost 45-29. The Bears defeated Savannah 50-21 in the game before Maryville’s.
“This game hopefully helped us work out some kinks, and we can continue to improve in the next game,” Vierthaler said.