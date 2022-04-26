MARYVILLE, Mo. — Sammey Bunch has accomplished throughout her life in softball, and now is ready for the next challenge as the head coach of the Maryville Spoofhounds. Bunch’s hiring was announced by the school last week.
“I had a good playing career and I’ve always been really passionate about the game of softball,” the current assistant coach at Missouri Western said. “… I am working towards my teaching degree and always knew I wanted to drop down to the high-school level to help those younger athletes not only grow their passion for the sport of softball, but help them as athletes and help them grow as individuals as well.”
Bunch grew up as a rural Missouri kid from Frankenstein, Missouri, and attended high school at Fatima — a Class 3 program just like Maryville.
“Maryville is definitely the size of school that I am used to from my days back in high school,” Bunch said. “Moving to St. Joe last summer, I’ve always heard how great Maryville is as a community and also how great they are as a school and within their athletics. I knew that once I saw that coaching job come available that it would be a great fit for me size-wise and also having that great community support.”
Bunch set several state records at Fatima and still holds the state mark for best career on-base percentage at .718. In MSHSAA history, she is third all-time for consecutive at-bats without a strikeout (153) and runs scored (167). She’s also top-10 in total bases (345), extra-base hits (86), hits (202) and doubles (49).
Her high-school career led her to the University of Northern Iowa where she was an instant starter at shortstop for the Panthers. She was the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-MVC in 2017.
Over the next four seasons, Bunch was a 3-time MVC Player of the Year and was the first All-American for Northern Iowa since 2012. She was a Second Team All-American for Softball America and First Team All-American for Justin’s World of Softball.
“One of the big things that we pride ourselves on up there is that we were going to out-work, out-hustle and out-compete all of our opponents,” Bunch said. “That is definitely something that I’m going to bring to the high school team up at Maryville.”
She owns Northern Iowa season records for home runs, runs scored, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. She has career records for home runs, RBI, runs scored, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and batting average.
“Another philosophy that we were passionate about at UNI that I’m going to bring is called ‘4 for 40,’” Bunch said. “So Coach Jake (Ryan Jacobs) would basically tell us that he had four years with us to prepare us for our next 40. I really want to help not only make these young ladies great athletes, but also help make them and develop them into great independent women going forward.”
Northern Iowa coach Ryan Jacobs says Bunch is ready for coaching.
"Sammey has a wealth of softball knowledge, well beyond her years,” Jacobs said. “She has a competitive personality that will influence all the players on her team to play the game with heart. Her detailed focus, relentless work ethic, and desire to be great will help her move into this new role very well. I would be very grateful if she was coaching my young daughters the game and how to be a great teammate."
Bunch is spending this season as an assistant coach at Missouri Western under coach Joe Yegge.
“It has been a really good experience,” Bunch said. “Coach Yegge, being his first year here, I’ve definitely learned a ton from him. He has been a great mentor. Going forward now that I am getting this job, he is definitely someone that I’m asking questions to to help learn more going into this head coaching role. He also was a head at the high-school level at a point in his career.”
Maryville returns eight starters including the entire infield from last season’s 5-21 team.