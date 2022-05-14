CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Maryville girls track and field earned one of its highest team finishes of the season at the MSHSAA Class 3 District 8 Championships. With a total of 89 points, the Hounds nagged a third-place finish. MEC foes Cameron and Chillicothe finished first and second, respectively.
Despite the brutal sun and blistering heat, many of the girls posted personal bests and qualified for the Class 3 Sectional 4 Championships on May 21.
Senior Brooklynn Holtman, the Spoofhounds’ leading scorer, helped her team with a handful of sectional qualifying finishes. Shouldering much of the weight of the team scores, Holtman knew this day would be difficult for her because her events on the track overlapped with her attempts on the runway for long jump.
“I’m glad it’s over,” Holtman said. “I knew this meet was going to be really, really difficult. I told myself to get through today and it will get easier. Not competition wise, but physically and mentally, competing is going to get easier.”
The senior has battled injuries and sickness all season, and her times haven’t been quite where she would like them. However, she managed her setbacks and performed how she needed to.
She set a season best in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.60, finishing second. Then, she bounced between the finals of long jump and the 400-meter dash. She ended those competitions with a jump of 16 feet, 0.25 inch and a time of 1:01.67 to finish third and second, respectively. She ended her final districts appearance with a second-place finish in the 200, dashing across the line in 26.42.
After her day was completed, the realization that this will be her last season as a Spoofhound settled in.
“It’s terrifying,” Holtman said. “This is all I know. I’ve never not had Coach (Jamie) James. I’ve never not had Coach (Rodney) Bade. One day, it’s going to end, and I’m not going to know what to do.”
Holtman explained that she’s excited to continue competing once she gets to the University of Central Missouri in the fall, but that it won’t be the same as her high-school experience.
One of the teammates she’ll leave behind is sophomore Ella Schulte. Schulte fulfilled her role as the No. 2 scorer for the Hounds via two hurdle races and a 4x200-meter relay. In the 100-meter hurdles, the sophomore finished second with a time of 16.65. She doubled back to finish fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.43, just shy of her personal best of 50.23. To cap off her day, she anchored the 4x200 to a third-place finish with a time of 1:52.63.
Schulte will make her second sectional championship appearance in as many years.
“They’re our two top-point scorers and they did what they do most meets,” coach Rodney Bade said. “They had a really tough day with prelims and things like that. Brooklynn had a really difficult day. They deserve that third. That’ll feel good.”
Other sectional qualifiers are Ainsley Watkins (first in the pole vault), Ellie Willnerd (fourth in the discus), Katherine Pohren (third in thigh jump; fourth in the 3,200) and the 4x100-meter relay (fourth).
With the athletes’ energy depleted, Bade will make sure his athletes get the rest they need and be ready to make an attempt to punch their tickets to state. Maryville’s next stop is Odessa on May 21 for the Class 3 Sectional 4 Championship meet.