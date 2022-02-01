MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a rare Missouri-Kansas border battle in February, Maryville (10-9) pulled what looked like an upset judging by Bishop Ward's 8-2 record entering the game. The Spoofhounds defended their home court and picked up a 61-49 victory on Tuesday night.
“I thought we did one thing really well, and that is box out,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “On film, we watched Bishop Ward and they got a lot of o-boards. That is one thing that we have struggled with, and I think we did a pretty good job against a team that is pretty relentless to the boards.”
Bishop Ward has won many of its games in lopsided fashion this year and Tuesday looked like another would follow that script as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Maryville junior Keaton Stone got Maryville on the board with a basket and then sophomore Derek Quinlin took over the rest of the quarter.
Quinlin hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one, and after a free throw by the Cyclones, Quinlin buried another 3-pointer for Maryville's first lead of the game.
“Some of those days, you just have that feeling,” Quinlin explained his hot start. “Today was one of those days. It felt good to hit a couple in that first quarter.”
Bishop Ward answered on the other end to retake the lead at 9-8, but with the Cyclone coach screaming to go over screens and get in Quinlin's face, the sophomore went inside the arc for two-straight baskets. Quinlin's quick 10 points had Maryville up 12-9.
A Stone bucket made it 14-10 before the Cyclones had buckets to end the first quarter and begin the second to tie the game.
Spoofhound freshman Peyton McCollum picked up where Quinlin left off and buried his first 3-pointer of the night. The shot kickstarted a 10-1 Maryville run which included another McCollum basket and a 3-pointer from junior Drew Burns.
“A lot more comfortable,” McCollum said of his adjustment as a freshman. “My teammates and my coaches, they have just believed in me so much over the year and trusted me.”
Quinlin connected on another 3-pointer for the first double-figures lead of the night at 27-17. Maryville took a 29-20 lead into the locker room.
“When he (Quinlin) hits, usually the whole team hits,” McCollum said. “And it is really good for our team.”
Things got worse for Bishop Ward in the third quarter with self-inflicted mistakes including a technical foul on the head coach. Maryville used a 6-0 run to open up a 35-20 margin.
The Cyclones made several runs in the third quarter, but the Spoofhounds answered each time and Caden Stoecklein beat the buzzer in the third quarter to put Maryville in front 43-33.
Bishop Ward made one last run early in the fourth quarter and cut the margin to 47-43, but McCollum hit his third 3-pointer of the night to end the run with 3:47 left. McCollum's shot started a 14-4 run to put the game away.
“My message to him when we went out and played Cameron was just go out and have fun,” Matt Stoecklein said. “He had fun and he had a heck of a game in that Cameron game, 22 points or whatever it was and virtually no turnovers. Same thing tonight.”
Quinlin finished with a game-high 17 points. McCollum added 14 and Stoecklein had 12. Spencer Willnerd added seven while Keaton Stone had six and Burns had five.
“I think we just responded from those losses and got better at what we needed to work on,” Quinlin said.
Maryville will be on the road Friday for a conference game at St. Pius X. The team is back home Tuesday to host Cameron.