MARYVILLE, Mo. — Senior night is normally meant for the final home game of the year.
But we live in a time where there is very little happening that feels normal, and so the Maryville Spoofhounds celebrated a group of seniors who have been a driving force in the resurrection of the basketball program. The Spoofhounds did so while opening conference play with a 62-22 win over the Lafayette Fighting Irish.
“It was a little odd, the last three years I would see everybody with their fans and pictures, but it was still a special moment,” Maryville senior Serena Sundell said. “I’m very grateful for it no matter who was here.”
In the four years prior to the 2021 class, Maryville combined for just 18 wins. Since then, the Spoofhounds have won 55 games in three and a half years.
“What we’ve seen last year and this year, is that we have made winning an attitude,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “It’s one of Pat Summitt’s definite dozen and it’s something that I really believe in. It’s something we preach to the girls, we have signs up in our locker room of all her definite dozen and making winning an attitude is something that we’re trying to do.”
Senior Emily Cassavaugh is a player who has received praise from Albrecht over the years for her passing, her defense and her unselfishness. After Thursday night’s win, Cassavaugh was most excited about helping fellow senior Mckenna Taylor score four points.
“My goal for Senior Night was to give, more than it was to score,” Cassavaugh said. “So I just worked on assists and getting Mckenna those two baskets was huge for us. I had butterflies when she made them — it was super exciting.”
Sundell has had one of the most prestigious careers for any athlete in school history. From coaches, to players, to media members, Sundell is considered the greatest to ever wear a Spoofhounds’ uniform. Albrecht echoed that message after Maryville’s win.
“As far as Maryville girls basketball players historically, she is the best player to ever grace our floor in a Maryville girls uniform and I don’t think there is any question about it,” Albrecht said.
Sundell has won just about every award a high school athlete can win. The awards and hard work led to numerous Division-I offers and ultimately a commitment to Kansas State University. But for her, it’s the building of the basketball program that she will remember most fondly.
“I think it has been really cool to be a part of a program that has been building over the last three years,” Sundell said. “But I would never give all that credit to my class, I think every senior above us, the seniors above us and the coaches. It was a really cool thing to be a part of building and setting that tradition and showing that if you come in and work hard and get better, you can be successful.”
While the seniors helped bring success on the court, Cassavaugh says that her time at Maryville has helped make her better off the court.
“I definitely have learned more than just basketball,” Cassavaugh said. “I have learned life skills like when and when not to open my mouth and when not to do certain things.”
The Spoofhounds did play a game Thursday night and despite the 62 points, it was a slow start for the offense. Maryville had a turnover, a missed layup and a missed free throw on its first three possessions.
The Irish led for the first three minutes of the first the game until Sundell and the offense scored 7-straight to take an 8-2 lead. Sundell and Cassavaugh combined for all eight of those points.
After letting Lafayette hang around in the first, the Spoofhounds put the game out of reach in the second. Sophomore Anastyn Pettlon played a big role in that, scoring 14 points in the quarter.
Pettlon made four three-pointers in the second quarter and scored a career-high 20 points.
“She had a career night tonight, I believe it was her first 20-point game,” Albrecht said. “She was sitting on 18 and I debated it putting my starters back in because they had their JV in the game, but I wanted to get her one basket so that she could get to that. If I have a kid that has an opportunity to set a career goal, I’ll give them that opportunity.”
Pettlon wasn’t the only sophomore to play well against the Irish. Rylee Vierthaler scored nine points in the first half and 14 overall.
“That’s what we’re trying to do, we don’t want to be a one-trick pony as coach says,” Sundell said. “If we can get multiple girls scoring the basketball, we’re going to be a good program and harder to stop. It’s also building their confidence for end of the season games too.”
Maryville rolled to a 42-15 halftime lead. The Spoofhound starters played sparingly in the second half as they cruised to a 40-point win.
The Spoofhounds will play at home again on Monday before beginning a three-game road trip that starts with East Buchanan on Tuesday.
“Tonight was a really important game, that was kind of the theme in our locker room,” Albrecht said. “And on game night, that’s always the most important game and also its our conference opener. These girls set a goal that they want to win their conference and in order to do that, it’s going to be really difficult.
"Cameron is state ranked, Chillicothe is ranked, Benton has a really good squad and St. Pius is ranked. We have three ranked teams in our conference and we’re not one of them, so we’re not favored to win our conference. So every game we have to come out and prove ourselves.”