ODESSA, Mo. — Maryville boys track and field kicked its postseason off with a MEC title. Then the Spoofhounds won the MSHSAA Class 3 District 8 title. Now, after raking in a total of 85 points, the Hounds won the Class 3 Sectional 4 title for the first time in five years as well.
The boys race was a contest between Osage High School and Maryville, but standout performances from juniors Jesus Flores and Keaton Stone and seniors Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling pushed the northernmost team in the state to a victory.
The first qualification for the boys presented itself in the 4x800-meter relay. The team of Galapin, freshman Dylan Masters, Sterling and sophomore Connor Blackford willed itself to 9-second personal best and a second-place finish (8:30.66).
Galapin said he felt amazing about his performances today. Along with the 4x800, the senior qualified individually in the 3,200 with a time of 9:59.55 to finish third. Sterling finished the same race in fourth with a time of 10:12.09, also qualifying for state.
“Even though I didn’t run a PR, I think this is my proudest race,” Galapin said. “I ran a very smart race and I was only three seconds from my PR. I crossed the finish line and I was like, ‘Are we about to qualify two people from Maryville to state?’ It just feels amazing.”
The duo of seniors cleared the field about halfway through the race, and it was smooth sailing from there for them. Smooth enough for Sterling to throw four fingers in the air as he was coming down the homestretch.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Sterling said. “I’m not cocky enough to celebrate like that.”
On the jumps and sprints side, the junior duo scored their fair share of points to help the Hounds secure the title.
Flores started his day with a victory in the high jump with a jump of 6-2.75. Then, Flores sauntered around the track to cheer on his teammates before sprinting his way to a 51.65 in the 400 to finish fourth. Continuous grunts and complaints from Stone, Flores, Masters and junior Drew Burns was enough of an indicator that the shortened meet schedule of sectionals was taking a toll on their bodies.
The squad finished sixth with a 3:41.68, failing to qualify. Burns was the only one athlete on the relay that didn’t compete in at least two other events, so fatigue was surely impacting them.
Stone, who was the only Spoofhound to compete in four events, qualified for state in two events. Since pole vault was scheduled at the same time as long jump, spectators were treated to the sight of Stone flinging himself over a bar followed by a jog to watch him launch himself into the sand. This didn’t seem to faze stone as he chuckled on his way over to win the long jump with a personal best jump of 21-3.5.
In the pole vault, Stone finished sixth with a jump of 10 feet. However, Stone managed to qualify in the triple jump after using his final jump to reach a distance of 43-2.5 and jump to third in the standings.
“Moving on in triple is a dogfight in its own, so I’m pretty proud of that,” Stone said. “My third jump was out there, but it was a scratch. I heard him say ‘scratch’ and I was a little disappointed. It hurts the soul a little bit.”
Other Spoofhounds that will move on to state include Blackford in the mile (4:38.71) and junior Caden Stoecklein in the javelin (152-1).
Maryville will make its yearly trek for the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships May 27-28 to Jefferson City, Missouri.
“For the seniors, it’s great validation for them to qualify in all of their events or most of their events,” coach Rodney Bade said. “Now we can reset and set some goals for next week.”