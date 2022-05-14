CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — When Maryville track and field stepped off the bus in Chillicothe to compete in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 8 championships, it was a nice Saturday morning. As the sun continued to rise, the day’s temperature followed suit.
Comments about the unrelenting rays of sun and blistering turf flew through the air more than the weight implements athletes threw. For junior Jesus Flores, the heat and laundry list of events he competed in made it one of the hardest meets he’s ever performed in.
“I’m exhausted,” Flores said. “I’ve never had to run two 400s before and prelims, so that really added up. It caught me off guard, I'm just exhausted.”
The district meet workload was similar to many other meets for Flores this season. With the ability to qualify in more than the maximum number of entries allowed per athlete, his event list could’ve been a mixture of any event he’s competed in. However, coach Rodney Bade put the junior in events that Bade believed he wanted to run and succeed in.
The overhaul of events began with Flores’ specialty — high jump. He won the event by clearing a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. He then finished third in the 400 (50.31) and anchored the 4x400-meter relay to a second-place finish with a time of 3:36.26. Since Flores finished higher than fourth in each of the aforementioned events, he qualified to do those disciplines at the Class 3 Sectional 4 Championships on May 21.
However, Flores failed to qualify in the 200 meters after running a fifth-place time of 24.36. He seemed unfazed by it as his focus was on other things.
“As we started progressing through the day, I’m like, ‘OK, one step closer to getting on the bus and eating ice cream,’” Flores said. “Once it got to the 4x400, I was like, ‘This is the last event. I might as well give it my everything.”
Junior Keaton Stone was in the same mindset after competing in four events as well. The jumps specialist started his day with a third-place performance in the triple jump, extending out to a distance of 42-5.5. In between his attempts for pole vault, the second-highest point scorer for the Hounds was taking his jumps into the long jump pit. He finished third in both of those events with a vault of 10 feet and a long jump of 20-1.5. To end his day, Stone handed the baton to Flores-Hernandez in the 4x400 to punch both of their final tickets to sectionals.
“I’m tired. I’ve been out in the sun all day, it’s hot out here, you know?” Stone said. “It wasn’t the best jumping day, but it’s a survive and advance kind of thing. I survived all four events. Can’t ask for anything better than that.”
Bade, Stone and Flores were all excited to claim the MSHSAA Class 3 District 8 title, especially for seniors Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling — who finished first and second in the 3,200 — who have never done so. As a team, the Spoofhounds tallied 149 points across 19 events.
Also advancing to sectionals will be the 4x800-meter relay (first),mConnor Blackford (first in the 1,600), Bradley Deering (second in the 1,600), Caden Stoecklein (second in the javelin), Dylan Masters (third in the 800), Haven Bonde (third in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles), Kort Watkins (third in the shot put) and Carson Sterling (fourth in the discus).
Maryville will take a decent-sized squad to Odessa, Missouri, May 21 for the Class 3 Sectional 4 Championship meet. The goal is to end up with the same result as the last two championship meets.
“We won conference and we won districts,” Flores said. “Sectionals is next and then state.”