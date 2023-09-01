23-08-31 MHS FB Eighmy2.jpg
Maryville senior Colton Eighmy leads the Spoofhounds onto the field last Friday night in Warrenssburg.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound football program — players and coaches — had higher expectations than the 41-14 loss that the team suffered at the hands of defending state champion Blair Oaks on Friday night. On Sunday, coach Matt Webb did provide more context to the performance he called ‘embarrassing’ in the immediate aftermath of the game.

“I’m always proud of the efforts of our players,” Webb said. “I thought we played hard. I just thought we made too many mental mistakes and we made too many critical game mistakes that you can’t do in any game — much less than against a good opponent. While I was embarrassed by my coaching Week 1, I’m very proud of our efforts and how hard we played.”

