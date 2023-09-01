MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound football program — players and coaches — had higher expectations than the 41-14 loss that the team suffered at the hands of defending state champion Blair Oaks on Friday night. On Sunday, coach Matt Webb did provide more context to the performance he called ‘embarrassing’ in the immediate aftermath of the game.
“I’m always proud of the efforts of our players,” Webb said. “I thought we played hard. I just thought we made too many mental mistakes and we made too many critical game mistakes that you can’t do in any game — much less than against a good opponent. While I was embarrassed by my coaching Week 1, I’m very proud of our efforts and how hard we played.”
The coaches and players will have the opportunity to show their growth from Week 1 to Week 2 this Friday night with another long road trip to a bigger school when they go to Harrisonville (0-1). The Class 4 team will come into Friday hungry as well after losing a 10-0 lead and losing to Class 5 traditional power MICDS, 15-10.
Webb says the ability to see yourself on tape against a quality opponent and then have a week of practice should benefit both Harrisonville and Maryville.
“When you see mistakes, as in any classroom, a teacher makes those corrections on an assignment or corrections going into the second test,” Webb said. “You make those corrections, and on the next test, you hope to see them applied.”
Harrisonville’s offense is powered by a familiar face with junior running back Nathan Reynolds, who ran for 1,723 yards and 24 touchdowns in 10 games as a sophomore. He is the speed element to their option attack and had a 63-yard touchdown run for the lone score against MICDS last week.
“When you play somebody that is very talented like Reynolds, who can bust a long run — he’s done it since his freshman year against us,” Webb said. “You see him on film do it against other people. You have to corral him. One guy may miss, but if everyone else is running full speed to the ball in what we call swarm and pursuit, then maybe he doesn’t break a long run.”
The triggerman for the option is another returner with senior quarterback Mason Mitchell. Last season, Mitchell threw for 709 yards and ran for 550.
“It is an option-based attack, so Reynolds is very talented at tailback, but at the same time, their quarterback is a very good runner too,” Webb said. “When you have that kinda dual threat between quarterbacks and running backs, you’ve got to be able to be very disciplined on defense and cover every phase of the option.”
On the offensive side for Maryville, last season’s 49-6 thrashing of the Wildcats was the coming-out party for quarterback Derek Quinlin who threw for five touchdowns in the game. After a pair of interceptions in the opener against relentless Falcon pressure, the Hounds will be looking for a bounce back from their quarterback, his offensive line and his weapons.
“Harrisonville is very good on defense,” Webb said. “They love to blitz gaps. Their linebackers are up at the line of scrimmage and they can really cause you fits.”
Friday night’s contest will be slightly cooler than last week with the current temperature projected to be 83 degrees for the 7 p.m. kickoff without any rain in the forecast.
“I know our players will evaluate our performance and realize that improvement is the No. 1 key for this week,” Webb said. “We don’t need to have the turnovers on offense. We have to be able to block better, not only on the offensive line, but on our perimeter blocking. Get some guys in space and basically get some consistency going.”