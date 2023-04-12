ROCK PORT, Mo. — It is a season where the North Nodaway track and field team returned just one athlete from last season’s team. It is a season where first-year coach Prent Eaton is focused on growth.
“It was hot,” Eaton said. “It was very good for us. We have consistently gotten better each meet. Our times are consistently going down and this was a hot one, so I was kinda worried about that, but we did a really good job."
On Tuesday at the Blue Jay Relays, that growth was personified in sophomore Owen Martin who set personal-bests in 400-meter dash and high jump.
Martin was third in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the high jump. His progression in the 400 meters has been obvious with a 1:01.01 in the first meet, a 59.35 in the second and a 57.49 on Tuesday.
“Owen Martin has knocked two seconds off his 400 time in each meet,” Eaton said. “… Hopefully if that continues, he will set a world record.”
Martin was also seventh in the triple jump while Damon Carroll was seventh in the 200-meter dash and the jump, and Draven Rowland was seventh in the 3,200-meter run.
For the girls, Casey Wray was fourth in the 3,200-meter run while returner Andrea Jenkins took seventh in the 1,600-meter run and 10th in the javelin. Addalea Barcus was 10th in the 400-meter dash. The girls 4x800-meter relay team took fourth.
“Our girls 4x8 team took about 30 seconds off their time,” Eaton said. “I love that.”
North Nodaway will be looking for more growth on Friday as the Mustangs travel to Stanberry for the Stanberry Invitational.