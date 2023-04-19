23-04-20 Track NN Volner.jpg
North Nodaway freshman Gannon Volner runs on Tuesday at the Tiger Relays in Grant City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — For first-year coach Prent Eaton, the season with North Nodaway has been all about seeing growth and with a young group, he’s seen plenty in the early going.

“We just continue to work really hard,” Eaton said. “I think we showed a lot of heart. I put a lot of kids in a lot of different events that they haven’t done before, strictly for conditioning reasons. They all worked really hard at them and tried really hard. It was great.”

