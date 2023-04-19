GRANT CITY, Mo. — For first-year coach Prent Eaton, the season with North Nodaway has been all about seeing growth and with a young group, he’s seen plenty in the early going.
“We just continue to work really hard,” Eaton said. “I think we showed a lot of heart. I put a lot of kids in a lot of different events that they haven’t done before, strictly for conditioning reasons. They all worked really hard at them and tried really hard. It was great.”
Sophomore Owen Martin was the top performer of the day for the Mustangs, finishing tied for fourth in the high jump along with teammate Jordan DeLeon, and fifth in the 400-meter dash.
Mason Casner added a sixth-place finish in the long jump while the relays also experienced success. Aydan Blackford, Damon Carroll, Martin and Caster teamed to take fifth in the 4x400-meter relay while Landon Parman, Gannon Volner, Jeremiah Vinzant and DeLeon were fourth in the 4x800-meter relay.
“Jeremiah Vinzant continues to lower his mile time and took about a minute 30 off of his two-mile time today,” Eaton said. “He was cooking today. It was awesome.”
For the girls, sophomore Andrea Jenkins earned a medal in the 800-meter run by taking sixth.
North Nodaway will be back in action on Friday at the Indian Relays in Tarkio.
Stanberry Invitational
Owen Martin and Mason Caster finished third and fourth in Friday’s Stanberry Invitational. Martin was also sixth in the 400-meter dash and seventh in the triple jump.
Aydan Blackford took sixth in the long jump and the 4x400-meter relay team was fifth.