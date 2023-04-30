04-05-27 Track NN Owen.jpg
North Nodaway sophomore Owen Martin high jumps on Friday in Mound City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MOUND CITY, Mo. — North Nodaway sophomores Mason Casner and Owen Martin led the Mustangs on Friday at the Panther Relays in Mound City with two top-5 finishes each.

Casner took third in the 100-meter dash and third in the the long jump. Martin was second in the high jump and fifth in the 400-meter dash.

