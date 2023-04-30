MOUND CITY, Mo. — North Nodaway sophomores Mason Casner and Owen Martin led the Mustangs on Friday at the Panther Relays in Mound City with two top-5 finishes each.
Casner took third in the 100-meter dash and third in the the long jump. Martin was second in the high jump and fifth in the 400-meter dash.
Freshman Jordan Deleon was fourth in the high jump and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles. The team was fifth in the 4x400-meter relay and junior Aydan Blackford was fifth in the long jump.
For the girls, freshman Addalea Barcus was seventh in the 400-meter dash and sophomore Andrea Jenkins was eighth in the 1,600-meter run.
The Mustangs return to Mound City on Tuesday for the 275 Conference Championships. They will travel to Weston on Saturday for the Class 1, District 8 Championships.