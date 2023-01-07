23-01-12 NV Woods.jpg
Nodaway Valley sophomore Courtney Woods drives past a WildCard defender on Friday night in Burlington Junction. 

BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — It was Savanna Marriott 31, Stewartsville-Osborn 26 at the end of Friday night as the Nodaway Valley Thunder rolled to an 87-26 win over the WildCards in Burlington Junction.

Marriott, the sharp-shooting sophomore, led the effort with 31 points in three quarters of play including six 3-pointers.

