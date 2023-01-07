BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — It was Savanna Marriott 31, Stewartsville-Osborn 26 at the end of Friday night as the Nodaway Valley Thunder rolled to an 87-26 win over the WildCards in Burlington Junction.
Marriott, the sharp-shooting sophomore, led the effort with 31 points in three quarters of play including six 3-pointers.
“It felt pretty good,” Marriott said. “We have not been playing like we should lately, but the last two games we’ve been getting a little better.”
The WildCards actually held a 5-3 and 5-4 lead early in the first quarter, but Marriott got her first points with a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a lead they never surrendered. She followed that with an old-fashioned 3-point play then saw Paige Hanson finish her own 3-point play for a 13-5 lead.
“I was pretty happy with the way we played,” Nodaway Valley freshman Bella Walker said.
After a WildCard score, Marriott hit another 3-pointer and the Thunder were rolling. Nodaway Valley (10-4) took a 24-12 lead into the second quarter and the WildCards made it 24-14 before the Thunder closed the half on a 23-3 run for a 47-17 lead.
“Yesterday in practice, I was shooting a little better than I have been,” Marriott said. “I was just feeling it, so I just kept shooting.”
Things got uglier for the WildCards in the third quarter with the Thunder out-scoring them 28-2 in the quarter and freshman Haylee Dawson finishing the quarter with a basket off the bench.
“You just have to be ready when you get in, try your hardest and make sure you do what’s right,” Dawson said.
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter with the bench getting the entire final quarter. Nine of the 10 players for the Thunder scored with sophomore Courtney Woods scoring four in the fourth quarter, Dawson hitting a 3-pointer to give her five points, Walker scoring two and Lilly Embley making a 3-pointer.
“It is very fun to play with the other girls too because you get other perspectives,” Dawson said.
With Kalynn Godsey joining that bench group, all but Woods are freshmen. They enjoyed getting the chance to play together.
“I thought it was pretty fun that we all got to get out there,” Walker said.
With junior Sydney Marriott as the only upperclassmen on the roster, the starters enjoyed watching the bench have success.
“We all love minutes, but it is fun seeing the younger — well, they are just a year younger — but the freshmen getting more playing time and more opportunities because you can see it during games and practices, they are getting better day by day,” Savanna Marriott said. “We are just helping them.”
In addition to Savanna Marriott’s 31, Hanson had 13, Paidyn Linville had 12, Ava Graham had nine and Sydney Marriott had eight.
Nodaway Valley will play in the Fairfax Tournament next week as the three seed and open the tournament on Tuesday against six seed South Holt.
“It was very nice to have a win like that because we practice so hard in practice and always try our hardest,” Dawson said.