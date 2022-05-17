RAVENWOOD, Mo. — In their careers, the six Northeast Nodaway seniors have gone 36-9 on the baseball diamond — but on Monday night, Camden Lutz proved too much for the Jays to handle with three perfect innings and a 4-for-5 day at the plate in St. Joseph Christian’s 14-3 win over the Jays.
“This game is hard,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “If it were easy everyone would do it.”
The win sends the Lions to Wednesday’s district championship against Platte Valley and the blowout nature of the win means both teams will have their aces available with Lutz only throwing 39 pitches in his three innings.
“Just the speed,” Northeast Nodaway senior Lane Dack said. “We haven’t seen anything like that, then when he went to that slider and curveball, it was such a drastic speed change that it was hard to get a hold of.”
Northeast Nodaway surprised many with their starting pitcher selection when senior Auston Pride got the ball for the first two innings. The decision paid off as Pride shut out the Lions in the first two frames.
“Proffitt told me to do what I do and give it all that I got,” Pride said.
Pride throws softer than Bluejay ace Dylan McIntyre and the goal was to have Lions off balance when the hard-throwing junior came into the game for the second trip through the order.
“We thought maybe we could keep them off balance a little bit early on and maybe Dylan would come in and they would be just a little off,” Proffitt said.
The Lions were able to quickly time up McIntyre though and had him on his heels early. St. Joseph Christian jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Against a pitcher of Lutz’s caliber, Northeast Nodaway knew that every run was at a premium and the game quickly snowballed.
St. Joseph Christian put up four more runs in the top of the fourth and that allowed Lutz to exit the game and maintain his pitching eligibility for Wednesday.
“He is an amazing pitcher,” Pride said. “He will do great next year in college.”
With the Missouri Western commit out, the Bluejay offense got some life. Four-straight hits from Colton Swalley, Lane Dack, Auston Pride and Grant McIntyre cut the deficit to 7-2 after four innings.
The rally attempt continued in the fifth as Zach Pride walked, Dylan McIntyre doubled and Ben Boswell drove in a run with a groundout. Swalley walked to put two on with two outs in a 7-3 game.
Dack hit the hardest-hit ball of the night for the Jays with a 3-2 count. The ball looked destined for a double which would have cut the lead to 7-5, but Lion left fielder Caleb Carlson gave his team back momentum with a diving catch going back towards the fence which was immediately called a catch to the surprise of Dack.
“That kid was kinda going and then he would stop and go so I didn’t know if it was going to get over,” Dack said. “When he touched his glove, I thought he dropped it so I don’t know. … It would have really helped to have that hit.”
The catch gave the Lions back momentum and they put up a 1-2-3 sixth inning after Dylan McIntyre had a scoreless sixth.
McIntyre reached his pitch limit in the seventh inning and St. Joseph Christian put the game away with seven runs for the 14-3 final score.
“Hats off to them, they played great and there is going to be a heck of a game on Wednesday night,” Proffitt said.
The Bluejays graduate six senior starters with Auston Pride, Zach Pride, Brayden Munns, Swalley, Boswell and Dack.
“It was one heck of a time,” Auston Pride said. “We got a couple great coaches. … This team stepped up a lot.”
Next season, the team will be a co-op with Worth County, but will return building blocks with pitcher Dylan McIntyre, third baseman Boston Adwell, and outfielders Grant McIntyre and Landon WIlmes.
“I guarantee that when they come back next year, they are going to be leading those Worth County kids and the younger kids that are coming up,” Pride said.