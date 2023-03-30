23-04-07 Carter Luke.jpg
Platte Valley senior Carter Luke signs with Graceland University on Thursday at Jefferson High School. Pictured from left, Veronica Luke, Carter Luke, Mark Luke and Dalton Luke.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Carter Luke has been a major force in the rise of Platte Valley football over the last four years where in a 6-year span, the team won just nine total games from 2015 through 2020.

Just this last season with Luke helping lead the way, Platte Valley turned in its best season in co-op history and the best season in South Nodaway football since 1992. Platte Valley went 9-2 and won the 275 Conference championship in dominating fashion.

