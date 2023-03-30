CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Carter Luke has been a major force in the rise of Platte Valley football over the last four years where in a 6-year span, the team won just nine total games from 2015 through 2020.
Just this last season with Luke helping lead the way, Platte Valley turned in its best season in co-op history and the best season in South Nodaway football since 1992. Platte Valley went 9-2 and won the 275 Conference championship in dominating fashion.
“The first couple years we had a losing streak, but we wanted to make a name for ourselves,” Luke said. “(Coach Johnnie Silkett), he really coached us up well, he coached this program up well. He made a great team and he made a great player out of me with this team.”
Despite missing several games with injury, Luke was one of the most dominant forces in 8-man football. He carried the ball 110 times for 1,104 yards with 21 touchdowns. On defense, he might have been even better with 53 tackles and 13 1/2 tackles for loss from his defensive back spot.
“He is the best open-field tackler that I have ever coached,” Silkett said. “He has good speed, but the one thing is that he is hard to block in the open field and he will hold an edge like no other kid.”
Luke has an extremely valuable ability to set the edge which allowed Platte Valley’s defensive line of Trevor Weir, Justin Miller and Wyatt Miller to attack. Defensive ends Justin Miller and Weir combined for 176 tackles, first and second on the team, knowing that Luke was cleaning up everything outside of them.
“Probably just reading the ball and attacking quickly,” Luke said of areas he grew as a player in high school. “I had the ability to make tackles and do stuff — I just had to do the little stuff right. Once I started to do the little things right, I started to excel as a player.”
On Thursday, Luke saw his hard work pay off as he signed to play football at the next level at Graceland University.
“It is really awesome to see a kid with those types of dreams — as he has had since he was in elementary school — to not just play at the junior high and high school level, but to now have the opportunity to play at the college level,” Silkett said. “For him, it is amazing. He has worked so hard. Every play, he has played to his very, very best.”
Graceland has found success with 8-man football products before and Luke joins North Andrew graduate Clayton Linville on the team.
Luke — also a key contributor in baseball and basketball — believes that the ability to be a multi-sport athlete helped develop him to get this opportunity where Graceland sees him as a safety for them.
“They see me playing as a safety for them,” Luke said. “Drop into coverage, but also be able to come up and attack the run. I like that role. It is kinda like what I did in 8-man, so I will be able to convert that over.”
The senior at Jefferson High School still has high goals with the Platte Valley baseball team which made the Class 1 final four last season, but he is excited to get to work with the Yellow Jackets this summer and next fall.
“I’m really excited to get to work up there and see what I can do,” Luke said.