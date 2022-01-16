MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the second-straight game, Northwest Missouri State fell behind a top-16 team by eight points after the first quarter. And for the second-straight game, the Bearcats out-scored that team in the final three quarters, but fell short of the upset bid.
After losing to No. 2 Fort Hays State (15-1, 9-1 MIAA) by three in Hays on Wednesday, No. 16 Nebraska-Kearney (14-2, 9-1 MIAA) visited Bearcat Arena and picked up a 67-60 win on Saturday.
“For three quarters, we played really well against one of the best teams in the league, but we can’t have starts like that,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “It is the second-straight game that we haven’t started the game very well.”
Loper center Brooke Carlson scored her team’s first eight points as Kearney jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first five and a half minutes. The Lopers maintained a 20-12 lead after the first quarter.
“I think we gave them too much offensively,” Northwest point guard Molly Hartnett said. “They got what they wanted on us and we didn’t have our usual intensity on defense, so that didn’t help. I thought we just didn’t get stops when we needed them.”
That lead grew to 36-24 at halftime. The Bearcats (11-4, 6-3 MIAA) had nine turnovers and just two assists as the offense sputtered in the first 20 minutes.
“I think we got rushed a little bit,” Meyer said. “We turned it over and we gave them easy points off our turnovers. The first quarter was the difference in the game. We let them get easy ones and then they made tough ones late.”
Northwest was led in the first half by Caely Kesten off the bench, as she shot twice in the first half and made them both — both 3-pointers — for six points.
“She comes in and plays with energy and plays very hard,” Meyer said of Kesten. “She was huge for us.”
The Lopers extended the lead to 15 points, but the Bearcats and Hartnett continued to battle. A Hartnett layup with 6:35 left in the third quarter sliced the lead down to eight points.
With 2:19 left in the third, Jayna Green connected on a 3-pointer and cut the margin to 45-40.
The Lopers answered, however, and Carlson ended the quarter with a bucket to put the Lopers back up by nine points.
Neither team could make a big run in the fourth quarter as the lead fluctuated between seven and 11 points. The Bearcats made a late charge with Green hitting a jumper with 23 seconds left to get within five.
The Lopers made their final four foul shots of the game to seal the win.
Nebraska-Kearney used its frontcourt for most of its scoring on Saturday with Carlson scoring 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting. The leading scorer was reserve forward Elisa Backes with 21 points including 4-of-6 from 3-point range as a stretch big.
“Their bigs can do everything,” Hartnett said. “They can shoot, they can drive, they can finish around the basket so that was tough.”
Loper starting guard Trinity Law added 15 points.
The Bearcats were led by Hartnett with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Hartnett made two of her three 3-pointers.
“My teammates found me in great spots,” Hartnett said. I feel like in the second half, everyone was more in an attack mode and finding the open person, which led to better shots for us.”
Peyton Kelderman added nine points while Green had eight, Kesten had seven and Emma Atwood had six.
The Bearcats have a 3-game road trip this next week with Washburn on Monday, Central Oklahoma on Thursday and Newman on Saturday. Northwest is now tied for third in the MIAA with three losses along with Missouri Western, Central Missouri and Missouri Southern.
“I think our kids know how good we can be,” Meyer said.