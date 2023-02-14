FAIRFAX, Mo. — The East Atchison Wolves had all but put away the Worth County Tigers by the end of the first quarter Monday night in Fairfax. The Wolves held the Tigers to one point in the first quarter and handed the Tigers their second-straight 30-point loss in their 66-36 win.
“It was the same with Putnam and tonight it was 21 — just slow starts,” Worth County coach Les New said. “Slow starts and then we get way behind. Tyler (New) is getting triple and quadruple teamed, and we just can’t score.”
The Wolves struck first in the game, but the Tigers had a chance to tie things up right after with free throw attempts from John Galanakis. The senior forward made one of two free throws and East Atchison took off from there.
It started with a layup, then a 3-pointer, then another two and three as the Wolves raced out to a 12-1 lead before a timeout was taken by Worth County. The break did little to nothing to slow down East Atchison as they cruised to a 19-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and quickly turned that into a 21-1 lead in the second quarter after the Tigers missed two free throws to open the second quarter.
Tanner Ridge scored the first field goal of the game for the Tigers with a 3-pointer at the 5:44 mark of the second quarter. Levi Cassavaugh added a free throw on their next possession, but 4-straight from East Atchison put Worth County back in a 20-point hole.
Tyler New, the GRC’s second-leading scorer was held scoreless for most of the first half. The junior scored his first points of the game with 2:55 left in the half with a coast-to-coast layup. New then cut the lead to 15 with a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Wolves entered halftime with a 31-16 lead.
“They didn’t let him catch and when he did catch, they were trapping him and making him get rid of it,” Les New said.
East Atchison put any chance at a comeback to rest quickly in the third quarter. The Wolves opened the second half with an 11-1 run in the quarter’s first three minutes. Worth County trailed by as many as 25 in the quarter before cutting the lead to 20 with four points from New and two three-pointers from Cassavaugh over the final two minutes of the quarter.
East Atchison pulled out to a 30-point lead behind an 11-point fourth quarter from Jarrett Spinnato. Collin Hedlund led the Wolves with 17 points in the game.
Cassavaugh and New tied for the team lead with 11 points each in the loss.
“Levi had a nice night for him because he hadn’t had this kind of game and it was nice to see him make some threes,” Les New said.
Worth County will conclude its regular season on Thursday against the Maysville Wolverines. Maysville is 18-5 this season and winners of four-straight.
“We were playing really well and then we had that eight-day lull with no games and then they were out of sync,” Les New said. “They (East Atchison) played really well tonight. Give them credit because they kicked out butts.”