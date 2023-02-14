New

Worth County junior Tyler New shoots a 3-pointer on Monday in Fairfax. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

FAIRFAX, Mo. — The East Atchison Wolves had all but put away the Worth County Tigers by the end of the first quarter Monday night in Fairfax. The Wolves held the Tigers to one point in the first quarter and handed the Tigers their second-straight 30-point loss in their 66-36 win.

“It was the same with Putnam and tonight it was 21 — just slow starts,” Worth County coach Les New said. “Slow starts and then we get way behind. Tyler (New) is getting triple and quadruple teamed, and we just can’t score.”

