MARYVILLE, Mo. — On National Signing Day, Bearcat fans from all over scour the recruiting list for Northwest Missouri State and look over the names of players who may eventually develop into their favorite Bearcat.
Mabry McKie doesn’t need to see any list. The three year-old has grown up around Spoofhound football with her father, Trevor McKie, as an assistant coach on her uncle Matt Webb’s staff.
Mabry’s favorite player has always been Cooper Loe. The bruising linebacker and fullback for Maryville who Mabry calls ‘Tooper’ will always greet Mabry and give her a hug when she comes on the field after games during the season.
“She is around at practice a lot and it means a lot,” Webb said. “Cooper has gone out of his way. ... She has just always for whatever reason, kinda been drawn to him. He has done a great job being that older Spoofhound. Obviously those guys are role models. She thinks the world of him and doesn’t stop talking about him and he has done a great job in reciprocating that and making her feel special.”
This culminated during Loe’s senior season in the district championship with Savannah leading Maryville 28-27 going into the fourth quarter. Mabry and her mother Angie McKie had gone to the car in the first quarter and listened on the radio as it was too cold for Mabry to sit in the stands.
As Angie McKie recounted on social media the night of the game — at the beginning of the fourth quarter though, Mabry told her mom, “Mommy, Tooper is hollering for me. Hurry up and put my boots on, we have to go — he needs me.”
Mabry returned to the field and Loe returned to the end zone with three seconds left in the game — a 1-yard run to deliver a 33-28 win and a district championship. The touchdown was the fifth of the game for Loe who had 163 total yards on the chilly night in Maryville and ended it with a hug from his biggest fan, who came back when she sensed that Loe and the Hounds needed her.
“Every game, she’d watch him and she’d see No. 1 and know that was Cooper,” Angie McKie said. “She was so excited after games to run and give him hugs.”
The impact that his players have on the youth of the community is not lost on Webb. He takes pride in seeing them interact with younger children.
“We talk about that you don’t have any idea now whether you are 15 or 16 years old the impact that you have on kids in the community,” Webb said. “Whether we go out and it's down at Eugene Field giving high fives, or down at the youth camps we do, the impact that they have on kids is a direct correlation of when they were kids. A lot of times, we talk about the days that they remember a Bearcat player or Spoofhound player showing time and interest in them when they were little kids. Now it is their time to give back and be that role model for somebody else.”
Loe remembers when he first met Mabry as the McKie family moved to Maryville his freshman year and Loe was among the players who helped them move.
“Mabry would just run from door to door and just watch me in her diaper,” Loe said. “One day, she came out and I talked to her for the first time and she has been at every football game since.”
In addition to football games, Mabry gets to see Loe when he comes to clear snow or mow their yard with his lawn care business.
“He is always so sweet to her,” Angie McKie said. “Just the older she got, she’d go out and talk to him and draw him pictures.”
Mabry will run to the door and go and see Loe. This year, her parents have let her ride the mower with him.
“She would go to the door and just watch him,” Angie McKie said. “Every time, he’d come over, she’s say, ‘Oh, it’s Tooper.’”
Mabry stands with her cousin Maggie Webb and the other Dazzlers as the Maryville players take the field before games and cheers on Loe and the other players. Mabry has a special shirt that she wears to games with the No. 1 and Loe’s name on the back of it which was made by Loe’s mother Lisa Loe.
Mabry and the rest of Spoofhound Nation will get to continue watching Loe play football just up Munn Avenue as Loe signed on Wednesday to play football at Northwest Missouri State.
“Always when I was growing up I thought that being a Bearcat was cool and whenever I was older I wanted to do that,” Loe said.
Loe has been a multi-sport star for the Spoofhounds — excelling on the baseball diamond as well as the football field.
“Cooper plays with that tenacious, swarm mentality on the defensive side of the ball,” Webb said. “He loves contact. He loves being physical. Those character traits carry over regardless of position whether it is inside linebacker, outside linebacker or wherever they put him. Coop plays with that high-effort level that every coach is looking for.”
The son of Northwest baseball coach Darin Loe thought that he’d probably end up pursuing baseball in college, but when the opportunity to play football at Northwest presented itself, it was one he couldn’t turn down.
“Even with my dad coaching at Northwest, I feel like every time I get a tour of campus, I see something new,” Loe said.
And the first person to hug him when he made it official was, of course, Mabry.