23-02-02 Loe2.jpg
Mabry McKie, 3, hugs Maryville senior Cooper Loe just before Loe signed with Northwest on Wednesday at the Hound Pound.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — On National Signing Day, Bearcat fans from all over scour the recruiting list for Northwest Missouri State and look over the names of players who may eventually develop into their favorite Bearcat.

Mabry McKie doesn’t need to see any list. The three year-old has grown up around Spoofhound football with her father, Trevor McKie, as an assistant coach on her uncle Matt Webb’s staff.

23-02-02 Loe5.jpg
Mabry McKie, 3, sits with Maryville senior Cooper Loe after Loe signed with Northwest on Wednesday at the Hound Pound.
23-02-02 Loe3.jpg
Maryville senior Cooper Loe signed with Northwest Missouri State on Wednesday at the Hound Pound. Pictured, seated from left, Abby Loe, Darin Loe, Cooper Loe, Lisa Loe, Macy Loe; standing; Jacob Vollstedt, Matt Webb and Ryan Lessman.
