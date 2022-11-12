MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Savannah-Maryville rivalry has been one-sided in terms of wins and losses, but also in terms of final scores with the game not being within single digits in any of Maryville’s 12-straight previous wins in the series.
The 13th-straight Spoofhound victory wasn’t as easy though as Savannah came to Maryville and the two teams put on one of the best game’s in the history of the Highway-71 Showdown — a game dominated by their two bruising running backs with Cade Chappell and Cooper Loe putting on a show to remember.
“That kid is just a hell of an athlete,” Loe said of Chappell. “I have all the respect for him. He runs very, very hard.”
It was a Loe touchdown plunge on fourth-and-goal from the one with three seconds left that provided the final 33-28 score and gave Maryville its third-straight district championship.
“We knew coming into this that they wanted us, but we knew that we wanted it more,” Maryville junior Delton Davis said. “… This is what Spoofhound culture is about — bringing home those plaques.”
The Spoofhounds know the value one point after the only district loss in the last 11 years was when this year’s senior class were freshmen and Lathrop beat them 29-28.
“There is a long talk about the value of one yard,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “We’ve lost a district championship here in years past by one point and those ones. It just so happens that Cooper Loe is No. 1.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Spoofhounds trailed Savannah 28-27 and that one point was looming large again, but with Savannah deep in Maryville’s territory and facing a fourth-and-5 at the 16, the Spoofhound defense stepped up. Davis spied Ethan Dudeck rolling left and slapped down his pass to get the turnover on downs.
“I got to give credit to my team,” Davis said. “They clearly had everyone locked down cause he couldn’t get the pass off on time.”
Spoofhound junior quarterback Derek Quinlin watched the stop from the sideline and just wanted that chance for a taste of Hound Pound magic.
“Oh my gosh,” Quinlin exclaimed. “I saw Dudeck coming out and I thought, ‘someone is wide open.’ Delton with his athleticism went and made a play like he always does. That was one of the biggest plays of the game.”
The Spoofhounds went to work and Savannah immediately forced a fourth-and-2, but Quinlin hit Loe for a 20-yard gain. Quinlin picked up the next first down with his legs and Loe rumbled for another.
Loe picked up another first down with a 10-yard carry to the Savannah nine. He took the next carry to the one before Savannah stuffed Quinlin twice on keepers. With a fourth down from the one with four seconds left, the entire stadium knew where the ball was going, but that didn’t worry Webb.
“I think that everyone in Nodaway County knew that No. 1 was getting the ball and that is O.K.,” Webb said. “We talk about that you have to be about to run the football for one yard when everyone in the stadium knows what’s happening.”
Loe took the handoff and exploded over the goal line for the touchdown and victory with Maryville stopping Savannah’s hook-and-ladder play to end the game.
“It is just awesome going into that,” Loe said. “We are going into that play knowing it is fourth down and we have one yard to get. If you don’t get that, then that is the last football snap some people are going to play in their entire high school careers, even their whole life.”
The carry capped a five-touchdown day for Loe — four rushing and one receiving. The senior fullback ran for 97 yards and added 66 yards receiving.
After both defenses got stops on the first series of the game, Maryville struck first with a 51-yard run from Quinlin setting up a 1-yard Loe touchdown. Quinlin finished the game with 142 yards passing and 103 yards rushing.
“He is a playmaker and did some really good damage with his legs,” Webb said. “… I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”
Savannah answered back with Chappell running in a 17-yard score, but Loe added a 12-yard touchdown moments later.
Chappell gave Savannah its first lead midway through the second quarter with a 43-yard touchdown and Dudeck’s extra point made it 14-13. Chappell had 31 carries for 266 yards in the game with all four touchdowns.
“Cade is a hell of a player,” Davis said. “He has great vision, very strong and is a very hard runner.”
Maryville closed the half strong with Drew Burns and Quinlin each breaking long runs to set up a Loe 2-yard touchdown and after the defense got a 3-and-out, Quinlin found Loe for a 37-yard touchdown with 1:22 left in the half. A Quinlin-to-Davis 2-point conversion made the halftime score 27-14.
Savannah fought back in the third quarter with two Chappell touchdown runs to take the lead back and set the table for Maryville’s final rally.
“They are a great team,” Quinlin said. “They have great coaching and great players. We came out of half thinking we got them and we didn’t have them. They fought back and we were down and came back and responded. That is just what our team does.”
The Spoofhounds will host third-ranked Pleasant Hill next Saturday at the Hound Pound in the state quarterfinals. Pleasant Hill beat Odessa 35-7 in its district championship on Friday night.
“It is special, man,” Webb said. “Saturday afternoons are the best times to play football and these kids have earned the right to (play then).”