ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Cooper Loe turned in the best season of his high school career as a junior and has continued to work on his game this summer.
Loe joined the Post 11 American Legion team in St. Joseph — teaming with some of northwest Missouri’s top players. Post 11 also includes players from Mid-Buchanan, Central, West Platte, East Buchanan, Lathrop, Benton and Plattsburg.
“I joined a lot of those guys back in fifth or sixth grade,” Loe said. “It is one of my last summer ball years so I wanted to get back with all my friends and play with them.”
The team had a successful 19-6 season before heading to the state tournament last week.
East Buchanan’s Bronco Whitt pitched the state tournament opener against Jefferson City and allowed just three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Post 11 took a 5-1 victory.
Offensively, Loe was the team’s standout with a 3-for-3 game and reached base four times. Loe is batting .370 in 17 games with a .508 on-base percentage.
“I’ve been happy with what I’ve been doing so far,” Loe said. “Still a lot of room for improvement, but I feel like going into summer ball, going into my senior year, it has gone pretty good so far.”
Benton’s Korbin Lamb-Bodde got the start in the next matchup against Washington. The Cardinal star threw a complete-game 2-hitter in a 10-1 St. Joseph win. Lathrop’s Keaton Mudd was 2-of-3 with a triple.
“We are just starting to hit well as a team,” Loe said.
That set up a rematch with Jefferson City and Loe continued the team’s pitching dominance with 6 2/3 innings. He didn’t allow an earned run while allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Loe has pitched 28 1/3 innings this year with a 2.22 ERA.
“We love having Coop,” Post 11 coach Trevor Moss said. “He is a bulldog. You put him out on the mound, he is going to compete. He keeps it light and he has a great attitude, but when he gets up there it is man versus man and he wants to win.”
The game went to extra innings at 2-2 and Central’s Conner Bell took over and the game remained 2-2 until the 11th inning when each team scored a run. Jefferson City scored four in the 12th and St. Joseph answered with three, but fell short in the 7-6 loss.
Plattsburg’s Brock Steggall and Bell each finished with three hits.
“We’ve preached all year long — it is baseball, failure happens,” Moss said. “It is a game of failure. You have to be able to wash it, leave it and take on the next play.”
That set up a winner-take-all game between St. Joseph and Jefferson City. Steggall got the start on the mound and had 5 2/3 innings with four runs allowed on seven hits.
The offense came through for St. Joseph when Post 11 trailed 2-1 in the fifth inning and St. Joseph scored seven runs in the top of the fifth with Loe providing a pair of RBI on a single.
Mudd closed the game as St. Joseph picked up a 8-5 win for the state title.
“Winning state with these guys was great,” Moss said.
Post 11 advances to the Mid-South Regional Tournament this week in Pelham, Alabama. The tournament includes the state champions from Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas and Louisiana.
“I think these boys have plenty of potential,” Moss said. “They are very good and at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what these other teams have done. You throw your best nine on the field and you see what happens. I have a good feeling that our nine will come out on top.”
If Post 11 wins the regional, they advance to the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.