Post 11 was honored by the St. Joseph Mustangs in St. Joseph this weekend for winning the American Legion State Baseball Tournament. Post 11 will play in the regional tournament this week in Alabama. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Maryville senior Cooper Loe turned in the best season of his high school career as a junior and has continued to work on his game this summer.

Loe joined the Post 11 American Legion team in St. Joseph — teaming with some of northwest Missouri’s top players. Post 11 also includes players from Mid-Buchanan, Central, West Platte, East Buchanan, Lathrop, Benton and Plattsburg.

