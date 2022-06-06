Nodaway County teams placed nine on the All-275 Conference baseball team with three of the four unanimous selections being local players.
Platte Valley junior Memphis Bliley, and Northeast Nodaway junior Dylan McIntyre and senior Colton Swalley were the unanimous selections along with East Atchison Cameron Oswald.
Bliley finished with a .447 batting average with 12 extra-base hits, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored. On the mound, the junior had 67 innings with 121 strikeouts, 12 walks and a 0.84 ERA.
McIntyre batted .462 with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 17 runs scored. On the mound, McIntyre threw 49 2/3 innings with 78 strikeouts and 24 walks to go with a 1.55 ERA.
Swalley was the Jays’ catcher this season and batted .417 with eight doubles, 25 runs scored and 18 RBI.
Northeast Nodaway seniors Ben Boswell and Auston Pride were also selected to the first team. Boswell hit .302 with 21 runs scored. Pride batted .326 with 18 RBI while pitching 36 innings with a 1.94 ERA.
Platte Valley added junior Wyatt Miller to the first team with a .386 batting average and 20 RBI. On the mound, he threw 26 1/3 innings with a 2.59 ERA and 35 strikeouts.
Platte Valley leadoff hitter Matt Jermain was an honorable mention selection with a .275 batting average and a 1.86 ERA in 26 1/3 innings.
Nodaway Valley placed two players on the first team with seniors Hunter Dawson and Mason Chitwood.
Chitwood hit .364 this season. Dawson hit .289 while throwing 50 2/3 innings with a 2.07 ERA and 71 strikeouts.
North Nodaway sophomore catcher Aydan Blackford made the first team after hitting .457 this year.
Class 2, All-District 16
The all-district teams are based on the district tournament where Nodaway Valley made the semifinals.
Thunder freshman Preston Jenkins and Dawson were selected to the second team. Jenkins finished the year with a .372 batting average and 10 extra-base hits.
Class 1 All-District 16
The all-district teams are based on the district tournament where Platte Valley was the district champion, Northeast Nodaway made the semifinals and North Nodaway was eliminated in the opening round.
Platte Valley had Alex Mattson, Jermain, Miller and Bliley make the all-district team. Mattson hit .286 this season with a .360 on-base percentage.
McIntyre and Swalley made the team for the Bluejays and Blackford was a selection for the Mustangs.