The Bearcat Boogie group at the World Dance Championships in New York City included; front from left; Lily Blane, Brynlee Sargent, Hadley Rush, Brooke Monticue; back; Harley Sutton, Lacy Riley, Paige Woods, studio director Bailey Fergison, Kirsten Bull, Riley Volner and Mackenzie Romine.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A dozen girls from the Bearcat Boogie Dance Studio in Maryville had the opportunity to compete in the World Dance Championships in New York City last month. The girls qualified at regionals and didn’t think the trip would be a possibility at first.

The group of qualifiers were Pickering’s Kirsten Bull, Hopkins’ Riley Volner, Grant City’s Emsley Spainhower, Stanberry’s Paige Woods, Hopkins’ Lacy Riley, Grant City’s Hadley Rush, Bedford’s Brynlee Sargent, Grant City’s Brooke Monticue, Falls City’s Harley Sutton, Rock Port’s Zoe Madron, Barnard’s Mackenzie Romine and Hopkins’ Lily Blane.

The Bearcat Boogie cloggers finished in the top-10 at the World Dance Championships in New York City and included; front from left; Harley Sutton, Brynlee Sargent; back; Paige Woods, Emsley Spainhower, Zoe Madron and Riley Volner.
The Bearcat Boogie cloggers at the World Dance Championships in New York City included; from left; Emsley Spainhower, Zoe Madron, Paige Woods, director and choreographer Bailey Fergison, Brynlee Sargent, Harley Sutton and Riley Volner.
Tags