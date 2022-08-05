This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
The Bearcat Boogie group at the World Dance Championships in New York City included; front from left; Lily Blane, Brynlee Sargent, Hadley Rush, Brooke Monticue; back; Harley Sutton, Lacy Riley, Paige Woods, studio director Bailey Fergison, Kirsten Bull, Riley Volner and Mackenzie Romine.
The Bearcat Boogie cloggers finished in the top-10 at the World Dance Championships in New York City and included; front from left; Harley Sutton, Brynlee Sargent; back; Paige Woods, Emsley Spainhower, Zoe Madron and Riley Volner.
The Bearcat Boogie cloggers at the World Dance Championships in New York City included; from left; Emsley Spainhower, Zoe Madron, Paige Woods, director and choreographer Bailey Fergison, Brynlee Sargent, Harley Sutton and Riley Volner.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A dozen girls from the Bearcat Boogie Dance Studio in Maryville had the opportunity to compete in the World Dance Championships in New York City last month. The girls qualified at regionals and didn’t think the trip would be a possibility at first.
The group of qualifiers were Pickering’s Kirsten Bull, Hopkins’ Riley Volner, Grant City’s Emsley Spainhower, Stanberry’s Paige Woods, Hopkins’ Lacy Riley, Grant City’s Hadley Rush, Bedford’s Brynlee Sargent, Grant City’s Brooke Monticue, Falls City’s Harley Sutton, Rock Port’s Zoe Madron, Barnard’s Mackenzie Romine and Hopkins’ Lily Blane.
The group wanted to find a way to make the trip happen though and began fundraising.
“We went to the Lions Club here in Maryville,” Volner said. “We showed them our videos. We talked and everything. We got some money from the club all together and one of their members owns Losh Optometry and he also donated directly. We had 13 sponsors in total and we put all of them on the back of our shirts. Just knowing that so many people could go out and support such a small, little studio was really encouraging for us as a group.”
Maryville and the surrounding area continued to support the studio.
“It is no surprise to anybody,” Bearcat Boogie studio director Bailey Fergison said. “Maryville always comes together and helps people out, especially when it comes to kids.”
The studio then went to the national competition and continued to gain confidence and awards. They collected over 30 first-place trophies for category winners, over 25 top-10 placements, 10 top-5 placements, the National Entertainment Award and the Moms Dance National Champions.
When the girls went to New York City, they began by getting a taste of the city with several going to see ‘Aladdin’ on Broadway.
“I really like the Broadway show that we went to,” Madron said. “We saw Aladdin.”
The group got to bond and see the sights a lot during their trip.
“It was a big culture shock going from a small town to the biggest city in America,” Bull said.
Monticue said she enjoyed the Statue of Liberty the most. Rush liked the beach and her first time seeing the ocean. Sargent, who is 10 years old, said visiting the 9/11 Memorial Museum was a powerful experience for her.
“Something that really stood out to me was the 9/11 Memorial Museum,” Sargent said. “It really told you about what happened.”
As the dance competition approached, the nervousness built for the dancers.
“It was really scary,” Spainhower said. “It was terrifying because you are in the World Dance Championships. There are people from all over the world coming and you are a part of it.”
Once they got on the stage, they calmed down and performed.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking, but once I got on stage, all the nerves were gone,” Sargent said.
The older dancers particularly soaked in the experience.
“Dance has been my life for the last 14 years,” Volner said. “Performing is such a big deal for me. To be able to perform again this year was such a big deal for me and on such a big stage — it is so much more luxurious than any other stage. They have super cool lights going the whole time. The backstage is so put together. It makes you feel so professional. Being able to be on a big stage like that, it was just crazy.”
The girls got to compete with and meet dancers from around the world.
“Their dances were really different and I liked them,” Sutton said. “There was this one that was from China and it was about flowers and they were dressed up as flowers.”
The highlight of the completion came from the clogging routine which finished in the top-10 in the world for teen intermediate small groups. The cloggers were Woods, Sutton, Volner, Sargent, Spainhower and Madron.
Bearcat Boogie is a top-10 ranked studio regionally, nationally and internationally.
“To be able to say that we were ranked top-10 in the entire world is honestly something I’m going to tell people for my entire life,” Volner said.