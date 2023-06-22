23-06-22 Special Olympics.jpg
Special Olympians from Nodaway County Services represented Nodaway County at the State Summer Games in Columbia. Pictured, front from left, Garland, Kortney, James; back; Cole, Bobby and Harley.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Six Special Olympians represented the Nodaway County Services team earlier this month at the State Summer Games for Special Olympics Missouri in Columbia. The athletes came back with plenty of hardware to show for their efforts.

The participants from Nodaway County Services were Kortney, Bobby, Garland, Cole, Harley and James. Combined they earned 18 medals, including seven gold medals.

