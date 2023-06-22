MARYVILLE, Mo. — Six Special Olympians represented the Nodaway County Services team earlier this month at the State Summer Games for Special Olympics Missouri in Columbia. The athletes came back with plenty of hardware to show for their efforts.
The participants from Nodaway County Services were Kortney, Bobby, Garland, Cole, Harley and James. Combined they earned 18 medals, including seven gold medals.
“I wasn’t just cheering for them (his teammates), I was cheering for everyone,” Cole said of the sportsmanship in Special Olympics.
Kortney was able to shine in the throwing events with gold medals in the mini javelin and softball throw. She was also a silver medalist in the 50-meter walk.
“It was really fun because we get together, we meet new people and they remember us for the next competition,” Kortney said. “It was really fun. I like softball throw because I threw (over 22). That is the furthest I’ve ever thrown.”
Bobby and Harley each tried a new event at the state meet with the shot put. Coach Brooke Simonton said both were nervous, but each finished with a silver medal in their division.
“It was really fun,” Harley said. “I met new people who put up a challenge and it is kinda neat how we meet new people every year.”
Bobby also took home gold medals in the mini javelin and standing long jump. Harley was a silver medalist in the mini javelin and bronze medalist in the 50-meter run.
“My favorite thing about the events are meeting new people and meeting new challenges, because everyone has their own new challenges to do better,” Bobby said. “I like seeing people reach the next level.”
This was Bobby’s second year advancing to state and third year overall competing in Special Olympics.
“My favorite was the standing long jump because there is a story to go with that one,” Bobby said. “Instead of jumping the long way (across the pit), they did half (jumping sideways across the pit). I asked them straight up, what happens if I hit the concrete on the other side? They said, ‘Oh, you ain’t going to get close to it.’ My toes hit the concrete. And they were like, we are moving the tape just for you.”
Garland was a gold medalist in the 50-meter walk and earned bronze medals in the mini javelin and softball throw. He said his favorite event was the softball throw.
Cole was a gold medalist in the softball throw, a silver medalist in the 50-meter run and a bronze medalist in the mini javelin.
“It was getting to meet the new people and seeing everyone that I haven’t seen in a long time,” Cole said on his favorite thing about Special Olympics. “I get to chat and make friends with them even if I don’t see them every day — people that I don’t get to see in this agency. I don’t get to go out much in this agency, so I enjoy every little bit.”
James took gold in the mini javelin and silvers in the 50-meter walk and standing long jump. James said his favorite event was the javelin.
“It was really fun to watch other people so that you can step up your stuff to beat them,” Kortney said. “We get together. We talk about Special Olympics, what they do, how they like it, and I just like seeing them smile.”