SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Through two quarters, it appeared that Platte Valley was going to face little resistance on the path to a second-straight state championship, but the team knew that Delta was not just going to roll over.
“We came in ready for anything,” Platte Valley senior Jaclyn Pappert said. “At the beginning of the game, Coach (Tyler Pedersen) said we are like a loaded gun and we don’t want to leave any ammo.
“… Going undefeated last year, I feel like we came in and there was no other option except we were going to win state.”
Delta came back in the third quarter, taking advantage of Platte Valley senior point guard Stephanie Turpin’s foul trouble, but Platte Valley was able to overcome that for a 63-50 win.
Platte Valley’s lead was 14 after junior Sarah Langford hit a 3-pointer with 5:55 left in the third quarter, but Turpin subbed out with three fouls moments later as Delta began its run. The run was 14-0 as Turpin briefly checked in but picked up a fourth foul.
The game was tied at 37-37 going into the fourth quarter. Delta’s lead grew to four points 42 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“Delta is never ever really out of any game,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “They play fast. They bomb threes. Very capable of scoring a lot of points in a hurry.”
Brylie Angle wasn’t going to let Platte Valley fall though. The sophomore knocked down a 3-pointer and then fed Jaclyn Pappert for another 3-pointer.
On the next possession, Turpin picked up her fifth foul with 6:09 left in the game. Junior Kayley Hauber checked into the game to finish the game.
“Those seniors mean a lot to me and I had to be there for them,” Hauber said.
Hauber missed part of the season with a severely sprained ankle and has played limited minutes all season, but Pedersen turned to the defensive specialist to finish the game.
“This team, they have proven to me that there is always somebody willing to step up,” Pedersen said.
In the fourth quarter, Platte Valley found a way to handle the Delta press without Turpin. A big part of that was allowing post players Maggie Collins and Jaclyn Pappert to handle the ball and break it themselves.
“For the past week, we’ve been putting seven people out there guarding us in practice so we could practice for pressure like that,” Angle said. “… Pedersen always talks in practice that everyone on the floor needs to be able to handle the ball, so we’ve all been doing ball-handling with goggles to make sure we don’t look down at the ball.”
Angle knocked down another 3-pointer to increase the margin to five and then Pappert broke the press and knocked down a mid-range jumper to push it to seven with 5:14 left.
“Very proud of our girls for responding because we very easily could have folded when they came storming back and took the lead,” Pedersen said.
The lead was six when Pedersen called for the press for the first time in the game. Delta has scored over 100 points eight times this year and doesn’t see much pressing against them.
Collins tipped a pass and Hauber reeled in the steal and scored to go up by eight with 4:27 left.
“It was well timed by them, very well timed,” Delta coach David Heeb.
A Delta 3-pointer with 3:07 gave the Ladycats a brief glimmer of hope, but Hauber hit a free throw, Collins grabbed the offensive board off her second attempt and Angle hit another 3-pointer for an unconventional 4-point play with 2:15 left.
Platte Valley eventually extended the margin to 14 points before taking the 63-50 win. Turpin hugged Hauber as she came to the bench in the final seconds.
“She just said she was really proud of me,” Hauber said.
In her final game, Pappert led all scorers with 21 points. Angle added 18 points and made 5-of-6 3-pointers.
“That is pretty typical of Jackie Pappert. She is ice-cold any time she is taking that shot, anytime we need points or that big shot,” Pedersen said. “This one here (Angle) demonstrated that too a little bit.”
Collins filled up the stat sheet with 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Delta double- and triple-teamed Collins much of the game and the sophomore knew that her role would be different in this one.
In the first quarter, she had just one shot attempt, but a pair of assists.
“During practice, we have this thing called a gun, and it is just a passing machine, it passes to all the spots on the 3-point line,” Collins said. “That was my role tonight. I was the gun. I was rebounding for the shooters and passing it out when they needed it.”
Heeb says that Collins’ passing was even more dangerous because Platte Valley was able to make an extra pass for an open look. Platte Valley was 9-of-14 from 3-point range and 22-of-33 overall.
“We didn’t want Angle to get those shots, but they were really good about the first kid that caught it wasn’t Angle on the kick-out,” Heeb said. “They were unselfish, making the second and third extra pass until they found her. You just got to tip your hat.”
The back-to-back state championships cap the careers of seniors Sam Terry, Claire Galbraith, Turpin and Pappert, who all attend Jefferson and came together with South Nodaway to form Platte Valley.
“It means everything, especially coming from Jefferson where this has been a thing before and they’ve gone back-to-back. To hear about that tradition and be like ‘Man, I really want to do that.’ The fact that we’ve done that, it is really special for us.”
Terry continued the answer.
“To also start off Platte Valley that way, that is also really special,” Terry said. “To incorporate a whole other school and also have that be their tradition.”