BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo.— Despite leading for all but two and a half minutes of the second half Monday night, the West Nodaway Rockets fell to the East Atchison Wolves 57-50. The Wolves scored 11-straight over the final three minutes to end the Rockets’ two-game winning streak.
“That one hurts, you know in conference play you have to come out ready to go and I feel like we came out a little flat tonight,” West Nodaway coach Brandon Phipps said. “I don’t know what reason that was, it definitely wasn’t us and we have to find a way to get better from here.”
The depleted Wolves went toe-to-toe with the Rockets in the first half, beginning with the game’s first points on a 3-pointer from Titus Eaton. East Atchison held West Nodaway at bay for most of the first quarter, but never led by more than three.
The Rockets’ first lead of the game came on a 3-pointer from Hunter Dawson with 1:54 left in the first quarter. The Wolves answered with a basket from with a layup from Kaylin Merriweather that tied the game at 10. Carter Holecek and Kayden Conn traded 3-pointers over the final 20 seconds to send the game to the second quarter tied at 13.
The back-and-forth continued in a second quarter that saw eight lead changes. Grant Adkins gave the Rockets the first points of the quarter after a slow start from both teams at 15-13.
East Atchison quickly regained the lead with a 3-pointer from Cameron Oswald. West Nodaway's Bracxton Rohlmeier then made a block on one end and converted a layup on the other for yet another lead change.
The back-and-forth continued from that point until a 3-point play from Tyler Blay began a 5-0 run for West Nodaway. The Rockets’ three-point lead lasted less than a minute as the Wolves responded with their own 5-0 run. Blay ended the half by making one of two free throws to cut East Atchison’s lead to one at 26-25.
West Nodaway used an array of players early in the third quarter to pull out its biggest lead of the game. Blay, Rohlmeier, Adkins and Dawson each played a role in the Rockets’ 10-4 run to begin the second half.
The quarter took a swing in the Wolves’ direction when the West Nodaway bench was called for a technical with 44 seconds left in the third quarter. East Atchison scored five-straight to end the quarter, tying the game at 40.
Dawson Fast opened the fourth quarter with four points for the Rockets. West Nodaway extended its lead to four on a layup from Blay.
The four-point lead held until the Wolves’ Braden Graves three-pointer with 1:53 left in the game. Adkins had an opportunity to make it a three-point game with just over a minute left but was called for a double dribble on a breakaway layup.
East Atchison took its first lead since halftime on two free throws from Jarrett Spinnato with 1:08 left in the game. Graves added to the lead with a layup and a foul that gave the Wolves a three-point lead. Graves missed the free throw, but Holecek came down with the rebound and the putback to give East Atchison is the five-point lead.
“We’re a veteran team and when it comes down to these fourth quarter games — we have to end those games,” Phipps said. “That’s just something that we didn’t do tonight.”
Dawson and Blay averaged 23.5 points over their last two games but scored just 11 points each to tie for the team lead.
“We just came out a little flat,” Phipps said. “We had a week off from playing, so maybe that had something to do with it. We just didn’t come out ready to hit shots.”
The Rockets will try to get back to their winning ways tomorrow night when they travel to Hopkins to face a North Nodaway team who has lost four-straight.
“In our conference you have to come out ready to go every night and that’s the first thing I said to the guys,” Phipps said. “But we’re moving on to tomorrow night. We have another conference tomorrow and a conference game Friday that we have to get.”