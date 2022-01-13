BETHANY, Mo. — In the building up of Sheldon Saxton’s ‘Baby Bluejays,’ the first-year head coach knew that there would be growing pains as his five healthy players — four freshmen and a sophomore — learned to win.
The Bluejays (2-10) have struggled with injuries since a 2-2 start to the season. They have lost sophomore Jill Boswell and freshmen Lindsey Jackson and Sasha Deardorff to injuries and added Cora Munns to the roster this week so the team could fill out a lineup and avoid forfeiting the rest of the season.
“We are very thankful for Cora because if we didn’t have Cora we wouldn’t be able to play,” Northeast Nodaway sophomore Dalanie Auffert said.
Northeast Nodaway experienced some of the pain from their growth on Wednesday night in the South Harrison Tournament. The Jays lost 39-35 to East Harrison (3-5) after a wild fourth quarter.
“We still have a lot to learn and a lot of growing ahead,” Saxton said. “Unfortunately, we knew there were going to be nights and feelings like this one.”
East Harrison took a 29-21 into the final eight minutes, but Northeast Nodaway freshman Hadley DeFreece took over to begin the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five. DeFreece hit a short jumper moments later on an assist from freshman point guard Baylie Busby to get within 29-26.
East Harrison answered with a score, but DeFreece had her own response with a 3-pointer to get within two points.
“We were believing in each other and making shots,” DeFreece said.
The Bobcats got a free throw, but Auffert hit two free throws to get within one point. Busby scored with 3:51 left to give the Jays their first lead since early in the second quarter.
Busby followed that with another score to extend the lead to 35-32 with 2:20 left. Unfortunately for the Jays, those would be their last points for them and freshman Karlee Crouse wasn’t done.
With 1:47 left, the Bobcats drew up an inbounds play to get Crouse an open 3-pointer from the top of the key. She hit it to tie the game.
“I’m proud of us for being able to fight back, but we just needed to keep our heads up and keep going,” Auffert said.
The Jays missed a pair of free throws on the following possession and Crouse gave her team the lead with another 3-pointer with 54 seconds left. East Harrison sophomore Chloe Billups split a pair of free throws to seal the win with 31 seconds left.
“We dug ourselves out of the hole,” Saxton said. “We didn’t quit, but then we didn’t execute well enough down the stretch to get a win tonight.”
East Harrison advances to Friday’s consolation final against Maysville. Crouse finished with a team-high 11 points.
Northeast Nodaway was led by Auffert with 15 points. She scored 10 in the first half which kept the Bluejays within striking distance.
Auffert has sacrificed for the team during their recent stretch without a third guard and taken up some of the ball-handling responsibility on the wing.
“It is definitely a new thing and it was a little bit out of my comfort zone at first,” Auffert said. “But I guess, I have to sacrifice if I can because we only have five, and still figure out how to play my area and down low at the same time.”
DeFreece finished with 14 points including four 3-pointers. Busby rounded out the scoring with six points.
The Bluejays will return home next Tuesday to face Mound City and next Friday against North Nodaway.
“We are going to work hard and just believe in each other,” DeFreece said.