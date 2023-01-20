MARYVILLE, Mo. — All Northwest Missouri State could do was stand and watch after the whistle blew with 0.6 seconds left in Thursday’s game against No. 5 Central Missouri in Bearcat Arena.
“I was hoping she’d miss them,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said of Central Missouri’s game-winning free throw.
Moments earlier, Northwest forward Jayna Green drove the lane and kicked to the corner where Peyton Kelderman was camped out. Kelderman rose up and knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the game to tie the ball game at 67-67 with 23 seconds left.
“I knew the shot clock was getting low, and I don’t know why they doubled off her, but I saw her in the corner and I was like, ‘I might as well throw it,’” Green said. “She caught the ball off the bounce pass and made a three which is really hard to do, so props to her.”
The undefeated Jennies immediately called timeout and drew up a play for four-time reigning MIAA Player of the Week Brooke Littrell. The 19.7-point per game scorer was limited all night by the defense from Green and Emma Atwood.
Both Atwood and Green gave up significant size to the 6-foot-2 All-American, but they were able to hold her to 3-of-12 shooting — her lowest number of field goals this season.
“They did a great job on her,” Meyer said. “The biggest thing going in was that you have to make it tough on her. She is still going to score, she still got 16, but there was nothing that she had that came easy.”
Still, there was little doubt the last play would be going to Littrell. The Bearcats were ready and Littrell missed the attempt with one second left.
Ashley Tulls grabbed the offensive rebound though as the shot sailed over the rim and the whistle blew with Green being called for her fifth foul and fouling out. Tulls missed the first free throw, but the second bounced high off the rim twice and went through.
The Bearcats (9-8, 4-7 MIAA) had one desperation heave at the buzzer from Lindsey Kelderman, but it came up short and Central Missouri (16-0, 12-0 MIAA) celebrated its best start in program history with a 68-67 win in Maryville.
“It was just one of those games where a play here or there late is the difference in the game,” Meyer said. “Top-5 team in the country, they kinda have that expectation to win, but I still felt like even late in the game, we had a winning mindset — which is big for us.”
While the Bearcats were unable to celebrate what would have been a massive upset, they did have a lot of positives come out of the game. It is the third-straight game where the Bearcats have scored at least 67 points — a mark they reached just once in their first eight MIAA games.
“They legitimately beat us, we didn’t give them anything,” Meyer said. “We didn’t make enough plays late, but they had to play well at the end of the game to win.”
The run of offensive success coincided with the return of Atwood to the lineup and the start of Meyer’s platoon system, which was effective for a third-straight game.
“I just think we were all locked in,” Lindsey Kelderman said. “I think that helps with the five-in, five-out. Everyone just goes in and knows that ‘alright, I’m going to give it all for however long I’m out here.’ So we are all locked in and ready to go.”
The Bearcats hit 11 3-pointers led by Peyton Kelderman’s five and team-high 17 points. Lindsey Kelderman had three 3-pointers while Molly Hartnett, Jillian Fleming and Caely Kesten each had one.
“They are as hard of workers as you are going to find,” Meyer said of the Keldermans. “They are always in the gym. They play with a high level of confidence.”
Hartnett finished with 14 points while Lindsey Kelderman and Ella Moody each had nine, Fleming had five, Kelsey Fields had four, Kesten had three and Lauren Eiman, Atwood and Green had two each.
The Bearcats also took care of the ball with only two first-half turnovers and only seven for the game compared to 13 for the Jennies.
Northwest will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Lincoln (5-12, 3-8 MIAA). The game will tip at 1:30 p.m. with the men’s game after it.
“Throughout the whole year, we’ve kinda been on that climb,” Green said. “We started off the season with a really tough schedule, playing the top teams in the conference, and that can hurt confidence.”