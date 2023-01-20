23-01-26 NW PK.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest guard Peyton Kelderman drives around a Lauren Eiman screen on Thursday at Bearcat Arena.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — All Northwest Missouri State could do was stand and watch after the whistle blew with 0.6 seconds left in Thursday’s game against No. 5 Central Missouri in Bearcat Arena.

“I was hoping she’d miss them,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said of Central Missouri’s game-winning free throw.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags