ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — If there is a game where you don’t want to be limited by injuries and illness, it’s facing the mighty Lafayette Fighting Irish on the hardwood and Camden Bennett.
Maryville hung in against the Irish in the early portions of Tuesday’s Class 4, District 16 semifinal, but Bennett and his Irish proved too much in a 54-33 win.
“Their defense turns into their offense,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said of Lafayette. “They scored too many points in transition and steals that made easy points for them. We just did not get any good looks. We had to work for everything.”
Lafayette threatened to rout the Spoofhounds early as after a Drew Burns’ 3-pointer to open the game, the Irish had a 10-0 run.
The Spoofhound bench was able to keep Maryville within striking distance as leading scorer Caden Stoecklein was limited with illness and second-leading scorer Derek Quinlin was playing with a facemask after breaking his nose in Saturday’s win over Cameron.
Freshman Peyton McCollum hit a runner and sophomore Delton Davis scored five points, including a 3-point play, to knot the game at 10-10.
“We’ve come a long way, especially if you look back to the start of the year and especially that LeBlond game,” Davis said of the bench. “A lot of it is mental toughness. We’ve been working on that all year.”
Bennett answered with back-to-back scores, but another Spoofhound reserve, Blake Katen, responded with a pair of free throws.
Maryville junior Drew Burns cut the Lafayette lead to 17-16 in the second quarter, but Lafayette then took command of the game with a 21-0 run which extended into the third quarter.
“They just work their butts off and they have that switch where they can just turn it on and they just don’t stop,” Quinlin said of Lafayette.
It was until the 2:56 mark in the third quarter when Katen snapped the run with a 3-pointer. Maryville got back to within 16 points on a 8-0 run by Quinlin in the fourth quarter, but the Irish pulled away for a 21-point win.
Bennett finished with 23 points to lead all scorers while Quinlin led Maryville with eight. Burns scored seven, Davis and Katen each had five, and Stoecklein, McCollum, Layne Ziegler and Keaton Stone each had two.
Tuesday was the final game of senior Spencer Willnerd’s career. The senior has been a leader for a young Maryville roster this season.
“He has just been the best teammate you could ever ask for,” Quinlin said. “He has a positive attitude every day, comes in and works hard.”
Matt Stoecklein says that Willnerd’s influence will be felt on his program moving forward. He pointed to a play in the fourth quarter with the game decided where Willnerd dove on the floor for a loose ball.
“He always was willing to set the screen,” Stoecklein said. “He never needed to be the guy that got the points, got this, got that and got the glory. But he was the guy diving on the ground for the ball. If some of our players could take some of that, I think we’d go a long ways.”
Lafayette advances to play Benton in the district finals on Friday night at Benton. Benton topped Chillicothe in the other district semifinal.