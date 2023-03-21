MARYVILLE, Mo. — Merriam-Webster may have to find a new word to describe the Spoofhound girls soccer team’s dominance over Savannah. Tuesday evening’s 7-0 win over Savannah gives them 28-straight wins in the series going back to 2010.

Spoofhound senior Kennedy Kurz led the way with a hat trick in Maryville’s season-opening win.

