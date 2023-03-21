MARYVILLE, Mo. — Merriam-Webster may have to find a new word to describe the Spoofhound girls soccer team’s dominance over Savannah. Tuesday evening’s 7-0 win over Savannah gives them 28-straight wins in the series going back to 2010.
Spoofhound senior Kennedy Kurz led the way with a hat trick in Maryville’s season-opening win.
“It felt good, but the credit goes to my teammates for getting me the balls that I need, especially my sister (freshman Payton Kurz) on that first one,” Kurz said.
The Spoofhounds kept the ball on their side of the pitch for most of Tuesday’s match. Savannah didn’t get the ball onto Maryville’s side of the pitch until the 10th minute of the match.
Kurz’s first goal of the match came in the seventh minute of the match. The senior forward’s second goal of the match came just 10 minutes later to put the Spoofhounds up 2-0 in the 18th minute. Kurz credited the coaching for having the team in the right position throughout the match.
“We have a really good coach who teaches us how to make certain runs, movements, passing and just how to work really well together as a team,” Kurz said.
Savannah goalkeeper Lilly Scheidegger kept busy in the first half, racking up seven saves. Schiedegger made four of those saves in a five-minute span before senior midfielder Katie Weiss made the first of two 20-plus yard goals.
Weiss’ first goal came in the 25th minute of the match with a shot taken a few yards beyond the top of the penalty box.
“To be honest, I didn’t really think I would make any of them,” Weiss said. “The goal we made on the corner was a play we practiced yesterday and none of us expected it to work — but it did.”
Freshman Jersey Ingram was active and created chances to help Maryville to an even bigger lead from the left wing in the first half. Ingram took five shots, but each landed in the hands of Scheidegger.
The Spoofhounds’ final goal of the half and Weiss’ second goal came in the 34th minute. Again, Weiss took a shot from outside the box and put it in the top right corner of the net. Weiss’ 2-goal match was the first of her high school career.
“It felt pretty good because normally I don’t score more than one goal the whole season,” Weiss said. “So two goals in the first game of the season was pretty cool.”
Kurz’s third goal of the match came in the 48th minute, giving Maryville a 5-0 lead. Savannah buckled down for a bit after Kurz’s goal, holding the Spoofhounds scoreless over the next 28 minutes of match time.
Ryesen Stiens ended the short drought with a goal in the 76th minute of the match. The final goal of the match came in the final second from sophomore Jalea Price, giving Maryville its second 7-0 season-opening match against Savannah in the last five years.
“They came in with high intensity and they knew what they were doing coming in,” Maryville assistant coach Courtney Kennedy said. “They positioned themselves well in front of the goal and followed through with their shots.”