MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound offense broke out on Wednesday for eight goals in the first half in a 8-1 home win over Bishop LeBlond.
“I think we were just passing really well as a team,” Maryville junior Kennedy Kurz said. “We just played together really well that half.”
The Spoofhounds (4-2; 2-0 MEC) handed LeBlond (5-2) just its second loss of the season and used their speed to do that.
The speed showed up less than three minutes into the game when junior Kennedy Kurz flew down the right side of the field and fired a cross to freshman Jalea Price who found the back of the net.
“It was a great cross from Kennedy and I just happened to be there and knocked it in,” Price said.
In the 14th minute, Kurz had her first goal of the game. The Spoofhound offense was able to create a lot of chances from that right side with Kurz and Halle Buck feeding off each other.
“It just clicked and we kinda figured it out,” Kurz said of working with Buck. “So like, I'll come on the inside and give her a ball to go on a run because she has a stronger leg than me. I think we have just figured out how to use each other’s strengths on that side to our advantage.”
Last season, Buck was more offensive focused and played the position currently occupied by Price, but with Sam Johnson being injured in the first game and Price’s emergence, the Hounds have shifted Buck back to help the defense.
Buck was comfortable with a more defensive role, having played more defense growing up. She was also very comfortable working with Kurz.
“Kennedy and I have played together since we were … so little,” Buck said. “I think that is why we have such a strong connection.”
While the outside-fueled attacks are making strides this year, the Spoofhound offense still runs through senior Cleo Johnson and in the 19th minute, the Wayne State signee drove through the heart of the defense and was shoved in the back to prevent a goal.
The foul didn’t prevent the goal for long though as Johnson sank the penalty kick for a 3-0 lead.
The 22nd minute was a big one for the Spoofhounds with Kurz and Price each scoring their second goals of the night as the speed on the outside continued to give LeBlond troubles.
“They were just playing fast,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said. “Same emphasis for us as always — if we can play with two touches then we should.”
Price shared with yet another speedy Spoofhound as she dropped an assist to All-State forward Arianne Skidmore for a 6-0 lead with 15 minutes left in the half.
LeBlond was able to take advantage of a free kick moments later where the ball was placed perfectly over a leaping Abby Swink in goal.
Maryville got right back on the attack with Kurz getting an assist from Katie Weiss and scoring for her hat trick. Weiss is a player who rarely scores for the Hounds, but is a key to the Hounds playing the ball-possession style they excel with in the midfield.
“She is a really, really important player for us, I think mainly because she is always fighting for the ball in the midfield, always winning the ball back and being the person that connects our defensive line to Cleo and the rest of our forwards,” Tolson said. “She is just a really smart player and makes really good decisions when she has the ball.”
Kurz added another assist her night and Skidmore got her second goal just before halftime for an 8-1 lead.
In the second half, the Spoofhounds had a couple scary moments with potential injuries as Cleo Johnson had to be helped to the bench and Kurz also was down briefly and was limping.
With the injuries and the game in hand, the Spoofhound junior varsity saw plenty of second-half minutes before they would win the J.V. game later on 2-0. Against the LeBlond varsity, it was just a scoreless half as the game finished 8-1.
“Defensively, we were awesome,” Tolson said.
Maryville keeps its undefeated MEC record intact with the win and hands LeBlond its first MEC loss. Maryville and St. Pius X are the lone remaining unbeaten teams in the MEC.
The Spoofhounds have a test on Thursday though with a road trip to Chillicothe for a rematch of last season’s district championship. Chillicothe is 8-3 this season and 1-1 in MEC play.