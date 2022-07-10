GUILFORD, Mo. — The Northwest All-Stars wanted no part of a win-or-go-home game on Monday night in the District 1 Senior League Tournament. The top seeds were undefeated in the double-elimination tournament and needed one win to earn their state ticket.
The All-Stars rallied after falling behind 1-0 to Harrison County in the first inning and took the district title with a 11-1 victory in six innings.
“I just knew our team could do it,” Landon Wilmes said.
The first inning was a struggle for Northwest starter Bryce Martin from Albany. He made a nice catch on a popup back to the mound, but hit two batters and walked two more.
Northwest went to the bullpen with a 1-0 deficit, the bases loaded and one out. Platte Valley’s Tucker Klamm picked up his teammate with one pitch. He induced a grounder to shortstop Chase Cline, who flipped to Max Heintz at second and fired to first baseman Landon Wiederholt for the double play to get out of the inning.
“It felt great, man,” Klamm said of the double play. “Our defense is so good that it doesn’t even matter where it is at. It was amazing.”
The Northwest lineup could not break through against Harrison County the first time through the lineup, and with two outs in the bottom of the third, neither team had a hit.
That changed as the lineup turned over. Heintz started it off with a single then stole second. He scored on a double by Klamm up the left field line.
Harrison County got its first two hits in the top of the fourth with one out, but Klamm stranded both with a groundout to Cline and a strikeout.
“He was just pitching great, throwing strikes and that is all we need,” Wiederholt said. “We’ve got a good defense behind him so we just need strikes.”
The bottom of the fourth was Harrison County’s turn to struggle with command. Wiederholt walked, and Grant McIntyre and Justin Miller were each hit by pitches. The All-Stars took the lead on an error and Wilmes drove in McIntyre with a 2-out single to left.
“I just knew I was going to get in there and try to hit the ball as well as I can,” Wilmes said.
The third time through the order proved even more profitable than the second for Northwest. Klamm doubled, McIntyre tripled, and Miller and Kole Emerson each singled in a 3-run fifth inning to push the lead to 6-1.
“We just knew that we had to scoot up in the box a little bit and then we were hitting the ball a little better,” Wiederholt said.
The All-Stars put the game away in the sixth and posted five runs to trigger the mercy rule at 11-1. Northwest won its two district games by a combined total of 21-1. Northwest has won seven of the last eight Senior League district championships.
Klamm finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles. He threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed two hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
“All I have to do is throw strikes and if they put it in play, the defense can do the work,” Klamm said. “We are all plus-defenders so if it is in play, we will make the play.”
Miller and Emerson each added two hits.
Northwest now advances to the state tournament on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Joplin. They won the state tournament last season.
“I’m ready to defend the state title for Northwest,” Klamm said. “I want to win it again.”