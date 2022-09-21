MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State volleyball program is as deep in talent as it has ever been. That depth helped the Bearcats go 2-1 the last two weeks without Second Team All-American Payton Kirchhoefer.
With that said, the Bearcats (10-3, 4-1 MIAA) are very happy to have their sophomore outside hitter back in the lineup as she returned Saturday to help Northwest knock off No. 2 Washburn in four sets on the road.
“It was definitely a different perspective of the game,” Kirchhoefer said. “… It is really great to be back. I’m really happy to be playing with my team again.”
Kirchhoefer wasn’t 100 percent sure when she’d be able to come back from her injury, but was hopeful that it would be in time to face the Ichabods who were undefeated going into Saturday and were the national runners-up last season. She finished that match with a team-high 14 kills.
“I tried to practice on Wednesday the week before Washburn just to feel it out and it ended up feeling good, so I got to play,” Kirchhoefer said.
The explosive hitter from Omaha matched that kill total in just three sets on Wednesday as the Bearcats swept Pittsburg State (8-6, 2-3 MIAA) 25-19, 25-12 and 25-18 on Wednesday night in Bearcat Arena.
Playing in front of the home fans for the first time this season, Kirchhoefer came out fired up in the first set — hammering eight kills. Bearcat coach Amy Woerth took notice of that.
“She does some good things for us,” Woerth said. “The first set she had eight kills which is kinda unheard of hitting at the clip she’s hitting. So it is nice to have someone who can do that for you.”
Kirchhoefer said she was happy to play in front of the Bearcat fans again after watching the only other home game this season from the bench.
“It was my first home game of the season, I really wanted to come out strong and show our Bearcat crowd what we can do,” Kirchhoefer said.
Of course, the All-American hitter benefits from Honorable Mention All-American setter Alyssa Rezac, who got Kirchhoefer involved plenty in the first set, but after the 25-19 final turned her attention to making sure the team had a balanced attack.
“She (Kirchhoefer) puts the ball away at a really high level which is nice for us,” Rezac said. “I thought our middles did a good job of getting going in the second and third set so we were able to spread the offense around really well.”
One area that the Bearcats have been focused on is getting their middle hitters involved and Rezac did that as sophomore Avery Kemp had the highest hitting percentage on the team and had eight kills. Sophomore Hadley Walden also got into a match for the third time this season and collected a career-high four kills.
“We just know that they have to have a presence and we haven’t had a presence lately so it was a point of emphasis for us,” Woerth said. “They were able to step in and do something. From the standpoint of Avery, I think that she had a great match. Hadley came in and steadied the ship and did a good job on her blocking assignments.”
The second set was a run-away early on with an ace from Rezac making it 18-7 and the Bearcats cruised to their 25-12 win.
Walden and Hallie Sidney got Northwest off to a 2-0 start in the third and moments later, Rezac got another of her top hitters going with an assist to Jaden Ferguson.
Then she fed Kemp for back-to-back kills before calling her own number with a dump for 7-5 lead. Woerth says she has complete trust in Rezac.
“I don’t have to coach her,” Woerth said. “She is her own coach and she is her own person out there doing a great job. I tell her hints every once in a while, but she does a great job being a quarterback for us and spreading the ball around.”
Northwest slowly pulled away in the third and back-to-back aces by Rezac extended the lead to 21-14. Sidney provided the exclamation point on the sweep with a kill for the final 25-18 score.
In addition to Kirchhoefer’s 14 kills, Ferguson had 10, Kemp had eight and Sidney had five. Rezac finished with 33 assists without any errors and was 2-for-2 on her attacks. Ferguson had 16 digs and Kristen Ford had 13.
“We put together an offensive performance that I’m proud of,” Woerth said.
The Bearcats now begin a 5-match road trip starting Saturday at Missouri Southern. The next home match is a big MIAA matchup with Central Missouri coming to town on October 11.