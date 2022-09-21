22-09-29 NWVB Avery3.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State's Alyssa Rezac (4), Payton Kirchhoefer (8) and Avery Kemp (3) smile after winning the second set against Pittsburg State on Wednesday in Bearcat Arena.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State volleyball program is as deep in talent as it has ever been. That depth helped the Bearcats go 2-1 the last two weeks without Second Team All-American Payton Kirchhoefer.

With that said, the Bearcats (10-3, 4-1 MIAA) are very happy to have their sophomore outside hitter back in the lineup as she returned Saturday to help Northwest knock off No. 2 Washburn in four sets on the road.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags