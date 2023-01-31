Rush

Worth County junior Brylee Rush puts up a shot on Tuesday night in Grant City.

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The first quarter hadn’t reached the midway point before the Worth County Tigers found themselves trailing the King City Wildkats by 13. The Wildkats turned a poor shooting night for the Tigers and an array of turnovers into a 44-24 win Tuesday night in Grant City.

“We just didn’t show up to play in the first quarter,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “When you get that far down early on, it’s hard to come back from that. We made the adjustments and held them to 22 in the other three quarters, but when you give up 20 in the first — that’s hard to bounce back from.”

