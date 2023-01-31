GRANT CITY, Mo. — The first quarter hadn’t reached the midway point before the Worth County Tigers found themselves trailing the King City Wildkats by 13. The Wildkats turned a poor shooting night for the Tigers and an array of turnovers into a 44-24 win Tuesday night in Grant City.
“We just didn’t show up to play in the first quarter,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “When you get that far down early on, it’s hard to come back from that. We made the adjustments and held them to 22 in the other three quarters, but when you give up 20 in the first — that’s hard to bounce back from.”
It was a sloppy first half of the opening quarter with six fouls called in the first two and a half minutes. King City took advantage of the fouls and the four turnovers by the Tigers, racing out to a 14-1 lead in the first four minutes of the quarter.
“The first quarter, we didn’t really take care of the ball, we didn’t play defense — we were just kind of there,” Bliley said.
Trailing by 14 entering the second quarter, senior Ali Brown gave the Tigers some life with a 3-point play in the opening minutes. It was the first of five points in the second quarter for Brown.
The Wildkats took off from there, outscoring Worth County 7-0 over the final few minutes of the half. Twice over that span, the Tigers stole the ball only for the possession to end in a turnover.
“I think with us, we get so anxious and flustered about things that one mistake turns into two and then three,” Bliley said. “We’ve got to find a way to cut those things off.”
Worth County will be back on the floor Friday night in Grant City. The Tigers will host the Princeton Tigers, who enter with a 9-8 record and loser of four-straight.
“We have to have the mentality that we can play with those tough teams and be more competitive,” Bliley said. “The mentality that we’re not going to let just one or two people stop us offensively. The mentality that I’m going to help my teammates.”
Worth County’s focus on the defensive end will be on the conference’s leading scorer in Addy Henke. Henke averages 23.4 points per game and has four games this season where she has scored more than 30 points.
“We’re going to have to key in on her and play good team defense,” Bliley said.