Platte Valley junior Delaney Wolf throws a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday night against King City in Conception Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo.. — Platte Valley junior Delaney Wolf and King City senior Emberlyn Medsker combined to allow just nine hits on Wednesday in a pitcher’s duel worthy of the state sectional round. The Wildkats (18-9) rallied for a 2-1 win in nine innings.

“King City is a good team and they just beat us tonight,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said.

