MARYVILLE, Mo.. — Platte Valley junior Delaney Wolf and King City senior Emberlyn Medsker combined to allow just nine hits on Wednesday in a pitcher’s duel worthy of the state sectional round. The Wildkats (18-9) rallied for a 2-1 win in nine innings.
“King City is a good team and they just beat us tonight,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said.
Platte Valley (16-10) got on the board in the first inning with sophomore Maleeah Bliley drawing a walk to open the game and junior Brylie Angle getting a 2-out RBI single for a 1-0 lead.
From there, Wolf took over and struck out the side in the top of the second. She did not allow a hit until a leadoff single in the top of fifth by junior Tacee Catlett.
“My rise ball was really working tonight,” Wolf said. “That is not a usual pitch that works for me. It is off and on, but tonight, it was really working.”
On the other side, Medsker was locked in too — not allowing another hit until the bottom of the seventh. The senior kept Platte Valley off balance all night with her off-speed pitches.
“She is a great pitcher,” Deen said. “Her ball moves and her ball spins. She did a great job of locating it and we just never did get on her. Kudos to her because she did a great job tonight.”
In the top of the seventh, King City was able to finally muster a threat against Wolf. Medsker flied out to begin the inning, but Catlett got both hers and King City’s second hit of the game with a 1-out double.
Wolf was able to get Carleen Gilbert to fly out, but with the Wildkats down to their last out, Wylie McKinnon kept the season alive with a double to tie the game at 1-1. Wolf got out of the inning with another flyout.
After not threatening since the first inning, Platte Valley immediately mounted its own rally in the bottom of the seventh with back-to-back 1-out singles by Brylie Angle and Kali Redden. Medsker buckled down to force extra innings with a strikeout and flyout to left field.
In extras, Wolf sat down King City 1-2-3 in the eighth inning. Platte Valley had Aubrey Mattson get a 1-out single, but couldn’t advance her with Medsker coming up with a strikeout and flyout to left again.
King City freshman Kinzie Pettijohn and Medsker had back-to-back singles to open the top of the ninth and advanced to second and third with no outs on a wild pitch. Wolf was able to strikeout Catlett for the first out, but Gilbert hit a high fly ball to left field which Redden caught, but Pettijohn beat the throw home for a 2-1 lead.
Medsker wouldn’t be denied from there and retired the middle of the Platte Valley order 1-2-3 to advance to the state quarterfinals. The Wildkats will host Polo, who defeated Princeton 7-1, on Saturday.
Wolf finished the game with nine innings, five hits allowed, two earned runs, 11 strikeouts and two walks. Medsker allowed four hits and one run in nine innings while striking out nine and walking one.
“(Wolf) did a great job,” Deen said. “We knew they were good hitters and she did what she could do. They found some gaps. They did a great job of finding the gaps and scoring the runs when they needed to.”
Angle led Platte Valley with two hits while Catlett had two for the Wildkats.
Wednesday was the last softball game for five Platte Valley seniors with Tejay Freemyer, Kayley Hauber, Sarah Langford, Aubrey Mattson and Madelyn Swinford. Wolf says that senior class won’t soon be forgotten though.
“A lot of the lessons they taught us, the way they played, the pointers they gave us, everything they’ve done to help us play — we are going to take it into next year and we are going to get it for them,” Wolf said.