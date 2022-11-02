MARYVILLE, Mo. — In Northwest Missouri State’s third exhibition game, the Bearcats reeled in their first win with a 74-70 victory over Doane. Peyton Kelderman led the team with 21 points — 15 of them coming from five 3-pointers.
With just over 25 seconds remaining on the clock in Bearcat Arena on Tuesday night the scoreboard read 70-70.
“At that point you’re just trying to make the hustle plays, you know,” Kelderman said. “Doing whatever you can just to get a bucket and get the ball so you can score.”
Freshman Ella Moody did just that as she drove in the lane and gave the Bearcats a 2-point lead. Doane dribbled the ball back down the court and missed a layup in the paint. Bearcat junior Jayna Green secured the rebound and sent the ball up court to sophomore Evelyn Vazquez.
Megan Chambers, Doane’s leading scorer, fouled Vazquez as she went up for a layup. Vazquez stood at the free-throw line while Kelderman stood outside the lane awaiting the free throw attempt.
Out-hustling the Tigers, Kelderman pulled in the offensive rebound after the missed free throw and was immediately fouled. The sophomore sealed the victory for the Bearcats by making both free throws.
Her twin sister and teammate, Lindsey Kelderman, came off the bench for her third game as a Bearcat after redshirting last year. She scored six points in her 15 minutes of playing time and was a spark of energy on defense with two steals.
“I redshirted last year and so it’s just good to be back out there and back on the court,” Lindsey Kelderman said.
After playing together their entire lives, last year Lindsey redshirted while Peyton was out on the court starting for the Bearcats. Being back together, the Kelderman twins put on a show scoring a combined 27 points, whih was over a third of Northwest’s total points.
The Keldermans also combined for seven of Northwest’s 10 made three-point field goals. Being able to share their love for the game of basketball with each other has brought the two closer.
“It’s awesome, you know. She’s my best friend and you dream about that as kids, playing college basketball together,” Peyton Kelderman said. “So, the fact that we’re here doing that now, it’s pretty amazing,”
The twins are a part of a young team consisting of only two upperclassmen — both juniors. Even with a young team, 14 of the 15 players are returners with only one true freshman in Ella Moody. The team looks to build upon their chemistry from last year this season.
“I think we have a good team,” Peyton Kelderman said. “We definitely have a lot of experience coming in from last year. I’m just super excited to take that going into the season. We know what it’s like going against the top teams in the conference. We know what the season looks like so it’s going to be super exciting,”
The Bearcats will take the court again for the official start of the season on Nov. 11 against Southwest Minnesota State in the Nebraska-Kearney Tournament in Kearney, Nebraska.