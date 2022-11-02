Lidsey Kelderman

Northwest Missouri State redshirt freshman Lindsey Kelderman dribbles the ball up the floor at Bearcat Arena on Tuesday against Doane.

 ALEXIS STARKS/BEARCAT ATHLETICS

MARYVILLE, Mo. — In Northwest Missouri State’s third exhibition game, the Bearcats reeled in their first win with a 74-70 victory over Doane. Peyton Kelderman led the team with 21 points — 15 of them coming from five 3-pointers.

With just over 25 seconds remaining on the clock in Bearcat Arena on Tuesday night the scoreboard read 70-70.

