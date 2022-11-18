Blake Katen
Blake Katen signed his official national letter of intent on Friday to continue his athletic (baseball) and academic career at Butler Community College. Pictured are (front) Stacy Katen, Blake Katen, Troy Katen, Brooke Katen, (back) Adam Switzer, Hans Plackemeier and Adrean Eskew.

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Being around college athletics nearly his whole life and a ton of preparation on the diamond has prepared Blake Katen, a standout Spoofhound baseball player, to take the next step.

On Friday, Katen signed a national letter of intent at Maryville High School to continue his baseball and academic career at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

