MARYVILLE, Mo. — Being around college athletics nearly his whole life and a ton of preparation on the diamond has prepared Blake Katen, a standout Spoofhound baseball player, to take the next step.
On Friday, Katen signed a national letter of intent at Maryville High School to continue his baseball and academic career at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.
“I grew up around sports and was always around that collegiate level, but now knowing that I can go out there and play (at the next level) and do what I've been doing since I was little kid means a lot,” he said.
The tall left-hander, who plays first base and pitches for Maryville, is excited about joining the Grizzlies.
“They have a great developmental program,” Katen said. “I really like their coaches and what they did in their system and the opportunity to play right away.”
Katen will be joining a Butler team that sported a 35-24 record last season. The Grizzlies, who are led by head coach BJ McVay, have won at least 30 games in the past four full seasons and during the COVID-19 season of 2020 the team had a 15-4 record. Butler consistently has many of its players move on to continue their athletic careers at the four-year school level.
Katen batted .451 for the Spoofhounds last season who made it the district championship game.