MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State and Washburn came into Saturday's matchup tied in the MIAA standings at 10-8. That made Saturday's showdown at Bearcat Arena an important game with the MIAA Tournament just a week from being set.
The game lived up to the hype with Northwest (16-9; 11-8 MIAA) earning a 58-53 overtime win over Washburn (12-13; 10-9 MIAA). The Bearcats avenged a 58-52 loss from last month in Topeka.
“I don't feel like you win a lot of games when you go 19-of-64, but I think it shows just like the fight in our team,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said.
The first quarter was a defensive slugfest as six and a half minutes into the game the score was tied at 2-2. The offenses began to find their footing late in the first quarter and Bearcat senior Caitlyn Jordon provided the biggest shot of the quarter with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left on the clock.
The shot put Northwest up 9-7. Jordon has spent four years waiting for her chance with the Bearcats. Through her first three years in Maryville, she had nine career points.
“There are definitely hard moments, but realistically, this year has just been amazing,” Jordon said. “Seeing how our program has just progressed and gotten better throughout the years, that is all I could really ask for. And being a part of that is really big. I'm super thankful for the minutes now, but at the end of the day, I just want us to win.”
As a senior, she had seven points this season leading into Saturday, but has clearly earned Meyer's trust and played a career-high 13 minutes against Washburn, hitting two 3-pointers and getting a steal for a career-high six points.
“She is a kid that hasn't played much all year, gets in the Southern game, plays well and has had two weeks of really good practices,” Meyer said. “She was great today. … Just a really good kid and she is the ultimate teammate.”
The Bearcats carried the momentum into the second quarter as Kelsey Fields scored and Mallory McConkey and Molly Hartnett to increase the lead to 10 with 7:52 left in the second quarter.
Washburn and their star Hunter Bentley refused to go away quietly though and behind 14 first-half points from Bentley, the Ichabods battled back to tie the game at 26-26 at halftime.
“Bentley was really good tonight,” Meyer said.
Bentley opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but Northwest answered with a McConkey jumper and a 3-pointer from freshman Peyton Kelderman. Bentley tied the game back up with a jumper of her own. A 3-point play by Bentley gave Washburn its largest lead at 38-31.
“She was balling today,” Kelderman said of Bentley. “She was hitting layups, pull-ups and everything.”
Now it was the Bearcats' turn to refuse to quit. Emma Atwood had a layup and Jordon hit the biggest shot of her Bearcat career with a 3-pointer to slice the lead to two.
“It is super exciting,” Jordon said. “Obviously I always just try to stay ready throughout the season, just take what I can and make the most out of those opportunities. I'm thankful for them.”
Washburn took a 40-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bearcats seized control with Fields and McConkey scoring early in the quarter. Northwest led for a majority of the final period until Macy Doebele scored with 21 seconds left to give Washburn a 47-46 lead.
Northwest countered by giving the ball to its super senior McConkey and letting the South Nodaway graduate make the decision. McConkey began to drive and when the defense collapsed, she kicked it to Kelderman.
“They just helped and Mall made a perfect pass,” Meyer said.
The Waukee, Iowa, product drilled the 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.
“It kind of just — everyone space out, let Mall do her her thing,” Kelderman said. “She was playing great one-on-one, and then they helped off. I was open in the corner and shot it. It was a big shot and I'm glad it went in.
The celebration was short-lived as Washburn answered on the other end by feeding Doebele for a buzzer-beater which sent the game to overtime.
Fields staked her Bearcats to a 4-point lead in the extra session with a layup and two foul shots. Washburn came back to tie the game at 53-53 with two and a half minutes left.
McConkey put the Bearcats up for good with a jumper in the paint and Kelderman made one free throw to push the lead to three before Hartnett made a pair with two seconds left to seal the win.
“That was a huge win for us,” Kelderman said. “It wasn't the prettiest of games at times, but we battled and kept in it the whole game. It was awesome to come out on top in that one.”
Northwest is currently seventh in the MIAA standings with a chance to move into a tie with Central Oklahoma for sixth if they beat Emporia State on Monday night in Bearcat Arena.
“At this point, every win we can get is huge,” Kelderman said.