Maryville seniors Cleo Johnson, Lauren Cullin and Shanna Ingram were each selected to the First Team All-MEC. Johnson was one of three unanimous selections in the conference.
Johnson finished the season with a team-high 22 goals and 23 assists. She is committed to continue her soccer career at Division-II Wayne State this fall.
Cullin and Ingram were first-team selections as center backs as they and second-team keeper Abby Swink combined for seven shutouts this season. Defender Halle Buck was an honorable-mention selection.
Freshman Jalea Price earned a second-team forward spot after scoring 20 goals and 10 assists in 17 games this season. Junior Kennedy Kurz was selected as a second-team midfielder with 14 goals and 11 assists this season.
Senior Arianne Skidmore capped the Spoofhound selections as an honorable mention midfielder with 14 goals and six assists.
Class 2, All-District 8
The all-district teams are based on the district tournament where Maryville won the championship 1-0 over St. Pius X.
Swink didn’t allow a goal in the Hounds’ three district games. She along with Price, Johnson and Cullin were selected to the first team all-district.
Junior Katie Weiss and Ingram were selected to the second team. Buck and Kurz made the honorable mention list.