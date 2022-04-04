MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the first time all season, Northwest began this past week with a 3-game winning streak and winning five of their past six games. After losing the first two games of the series, Newman snapped the Bearcats’ winning streak with a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.
“Even with this (loss), I don’t feel like we lose the momentum at all,” Northwest pitcher Jacob Gajic said. "I still feel like we are playing really well, and I think we just have to stay loose and keep having fun playing baseball.”
The Bearcats winning two weeks has been built on its strong pitching and that continued on Sunday despite the loss with Alex Slocum and Gajic combining to allow just one earned run over nine innings.
“I think (Slocum) pitched well,” Northwest coach Darin Loe said. “I think he was a little off from where he normally is for whatever reason. I think we had two lead-off walks that scored. Got to bear down and get that first out of the inning.
“Then Jacob has been lights out all year. Felt like he was rested and statistically one of our best guys so I felt like I could extend him a little bit more and he came in and did a great job.”
Gajic came in relief of Slocum in the fifth inning after Newman increased its lead to 3-0 on a pair of unearned runs. The sophomore from Hamilton, Ontario, immediately got out of the two-on, two-out situation.
“Jacob is just a competitor,” Loe said. “He competes on the mound. He pounds the strike zone with fastballs, changeups and sliders. He has great stuff. He has a great mindset. He fields his position on bunts. When we get late in the game, we feel very confident that he is going to come in and give us lots of zeros.”
Northwest’s offense got going in the home half of the fifth inning with Brett Holden and Drew Mackie each reaching base to begin the frame. Holden scored on a sac-fly and Mackie came in on a wild pitch with two outs.
Gajic continued to give the Bearcats chances to surge in front. The reliever finished with 4 1/3 innings of 2-hit baseball with six strikeouts and no walks.
“He is just a dude that is ready to come in and do whatever we ask him to do,” Holden said of Gajic.
This season, Gajic has a 2.32 ERA in 15 appearances and 31 innings. He has 34 strikeouts and just 10 walks.
“This is the first time in my career that I’ve been coming out of the ’pen but you just always have to be ready to go and once you are in the game, just hope you never come out,” Gajic said. “That is how I look at it.”
Northwest threatened in seventh with Holden’s third hit of the day being a leadoff single and Mackie sacrificing him to second with one out, but Newman got out of it.
Northwest mustered one last threat in the ninth inning with Mackie hitting a 2-out double to left-center. Donovan Warren then walked and stole second to put the winning run in scoring position with two outs.
Tyler Peters hit the ball sharply, but right at Newman center fielder Tyler Push, who hauled it in for the Jets to salvage the final game of the series.
Northwest has another busy week this week with a home game against Rockhurst on Tuesday before a weekend series in St. Joseph against Missouri Western.
“The first thing that you have to do is forget about this one,” Loe said. “We can’t let this one linger around. We get back at it Tuesday with a non-conference game and then it is off to Western this weekend.”
Friday’s Game
The series opener with Newman was dominated by Max Spitzmiller with a complete-game shutout in the Bearcats’ 1-0 win.
Spitzmiller finished the 2-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks allowed and faced one over the minimum with 28 batters. The junior has a 2.67 ERA over 70 2/3 innings this season with 73 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Northwest scored the winning run in the sixth inning with Caden Diel leading off with a single and advancing to second on a sac-bunt from Cole Slibowski. Jacob Pinkerton then singled and Brett Holden scored Diel with a bunt single.
Northwest loaded the bases with one out on a Drew Mackie single, but Newman got out of the inning with a double play. Spitzmiller would make the run hold up however.
Diel and Holden each finished the game with two hits.
Saturday’s Game
Saturday’s game was the highest scoring of the series with Northwest winning 13-7.
Donovan Warren led the offensive onslaught for the Bearcats with four hits including two homers. The senior from Omaha scored four runs and had seven runs batted in.
Ryan Koski also homered in the first inning as Warren’s second-inning grand slam had the Bearcat lead at 8-1.
Brett Holden homered in the seventh to extend the margin to 13-4, before Newman made it closer with three runs in the ninth. Holden had two hits on Saturday and finished the 3-game series with seven hits.
“I’m just trying to stay short to the ball,” Holden said on Sunday. “I was getting long there for a little bit. I’m just trying to see the ball up, take a good swing at it and find the barrel.”
Alexander Lovin got the win out of the bullpen with 3 1/3 shutout innings.