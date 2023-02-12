PV Alex2.jpg
Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson hits a jumper on Saturday in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Platte Valley was struggling into the third quarter against Bishop LeBlond on Saturday afternoon at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic, but the No. 2 ranked team in Class 1 found a way to pull away for a 62-44 win and unsurprisingly, it was senior point guard Matt Jermain who got the ball rolling in the right direction.

LeBlond was leading 30-24 in the third quarter when Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson scored on a post move. Jermain changed the complexion of the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing where he was run into and earned a 4-point play opportunity. The point guard knocked down the free throw and leveled the game at 30-30.

