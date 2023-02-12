ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Platte Valley was struggling into the third quarter against Bishop LeBlond on Saturday afternoon at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic, but the No. 2 ranked team in Class 1 found a way to pull away for a 62-44 win and unsurprisingly, it was senior point guard Matt Jermain who got the ball rolling in the right direction.
LeBlond was leading 30-24 in the third quarter when Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson scored on a post move. Jermain changed the complexion of the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing where he was run into and earned a 4-point play opportunity. The point guard knocked down the free throw and leveled the game at 30-30.
“That play really propelled us to get us back going,” Matt Jermain said. “We were kinda at a lull there for a little bit, but that play got us going and it got us back in the game.”
LeBlond sophomore Cooper Waterman scored to give his team back the lead. Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley answered to tie it again and after a LeBlond free throw, Bliley hit two free throws to give his team the lead at 34-33.
Bliley’s two foul shots triggered a 13-0 Platte Valley run where Brandon McQueen and Mattson each had four points and Justin Miller had a 3-point play. The lead was 45-33 in the fourth quarter and LeBlond fell apart from there.
“When you can have a spurt against a team like that, that makes a big difference,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
Two technical fouls led to one player being ejected and another picked up another technical foul. Platte Valley was able to maintain its composure and earn the 18-point victory.
“We always talk about — you got to play the right way,” Matt Jermain said. “They are going to call some calls that you are not going to agree with, but at the end of the day, that foul is already called and you just gotta keep your head. We did that today.”
Their head coach appreciated the maturity too.
“I thought our kids did a really good job,” Tim Jermain said. “They were continuously talking about, ‘hey, we got bigger plans than this, don’t get caught up in it, take care of yourself, take care of your teammates.’ … I heard them constantly communicating. It helps having some kids who know how to do things the right way. They did a really good job of communicating that tonight.”
Matt Jermain finished with 17 points while Mattson had 16 and Bliley had 11. McQueen and Justin Miller each had four points while Carter Luke, Wyatt Miller, Landon Wiederholt, Andy Mattson and Lucas Terry each had two.
“I thought we did a really good job of playing our game,” Mattson said.
LeBlond was led by sophomore Chris Miljavic with 14 points including four 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep the Eagles in it.
“We’ve definitely turned our focus on that we need to play defense at a high-level if we want to get where we want to go,” Matt Jermain said. “Your defense can always be constant every night when your offense isn’t. Your defense can keep you in the game. We’ve strived to do that the last couple months and I think we’ve gotten better.”
Platte Valley wraps up its regular season this week with a road trip to North Harrison on Tuesday before hosting Albany on Thursday. District seedings should be released on Tuesday also.
“We’ve got two games left, got to finish those, but yeah, we are ready to go play some playoff ball,” Mattson said.