DEARBORN, Mo. — As the second quarter got rolling in the North Platte Invitational semifinals, the Platte Valley boys were ice cold.
The high-flying No. 3 team in the state had scored just six points in the first quarter and trailed North Andrew 12-8 early in the second quarter. One of the players that Platte Valley relies on to get them out of shooting funks is senior Memphis Bliley, but the standout guard was home with a stomach bug on Thursday.
“Memphis not only is a really good offensive player, but he is kinda our energy guy and our communicator,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “I thought we did a really good job responding there in the second quarter.”
Knowing the team needed someone to step up, senior point guard Matt Jermain answered the call. Jermain finished a tough shot in the paint then went to work from outside the arc — taking a feed from Alex Mattson and hitting his first 3-pointer of the game before hitting his second on the next trip. Jermain scored 12-straight points for Platte Valley.
“We knew Memphis wasn’t going to be here, so we really came out with a more intense focus,” Matt Jermain said. “We lost one of our leaders so we had to come in with a more intense focus, be ready to play and our defense came ready to play. Our offense — we were taking good shots, they just didn’t fall, but as the game went on, we started making them.”
The rest of the team followed suit with senior center Wyatt Miller getting his first points of the night before senior Carter Luke came up with a steal and layup for a 12-0 run and a 20-12 lead.
North Andrew answered with a bucket from Hayden Ecker, but Miller — coming off a knee injury from football — closed the quarter with a pair of scores for a 24-14 halftime lead.
“I knew that Memphis wasn’t going to be here, so I had to step up and be a big part of our scoring,” Miller said. “… Every game, I get more and more confident, and build more strength in my right knee. It just feels good.”
Sophomore Justin Miller got the start in place of Bliley and was in foul trouble in the first half but got going to begin the second half with a bucket and a 12-point lead.
A Tucker Klamm 3-pointer put Platte Valley 39-24 late in the third quarter. They took a 43-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The lead grew to 54-32 in the fourth quarter on a Justin Miller basket.
“Not only Wyatt coming off the bench, but I thought Lane (Acklin) did a really good job defensively, and I thought Tucker came in and gave us some really good minutes,” Tim Jermain said. “We see it every day in practice. Our depth is really good. Even some guys who don’t get to play a lot — they do a great job in practice, so we are pretty confident that they are prepared when it comes to games.”
North Andrew continued to battle and Matt Jermain rolled his ankle and had to come out of the game. The Cardinals went on a 10-0 run to climb within 12 points. An Ecker basket eventually got the lead to 11, but that was as close as it would get as Jermain returned late to help solve the Cardinal press.
Matt Jermain finished with 20 points while Alex Mattson had 16, Justin Miller had 11 and Wyatt Miller had 10.
“It is a good feeling and my team does a good job of helping me get open in those situations,” Matt Jermain said of his hot-shooting night. “We know that there are going to be times when people get on fire on our team, and we have to feed those guys when they are hot.”
Ecker led North Andrew with 19 and Braxon Linville had 12.
Platte Valley advances to Saturday’s championship game. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
“We said we wanted to play for tournament championships, and so far, we’ve won two and we have the chance to go get a third,” Matt Jermain said. “We know we are going to play a really good team so it is going to be a fun one.”