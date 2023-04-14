23-04-20 NV Preston5.jpg
Nodaway Valley celebrates after Preston Jenkins, left, crosses the plate for a walk-off win Thursday in Burlington Junction over South Holt. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Not many rivalries in northwest Missouri match the intensity and history of the South Holt and Nodaway-Holt — now Nodaway Valley — showdown.

For years, the two communities athletes shared the field together in football and track and field as a co-op until they split in 2021 with Nodaway-Holt joining West Nodaway to form a full co-op and become Nodaway Valley.

