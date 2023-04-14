BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Not many rivalries in northwest Missouri match the intensity and history of the South Holt and Nodaway-Holt — now Nodaway Valley — showdown.
For years, the two communities athletes shared the field together in football and track and field as a co-op until they split in 2021 with Nodaway-Holt joining West Nodaway to form a full co-op and become Nodaway Valley.
South Holt added baseball in 2021 as well, and the Nodaway-Holt athletes had their first chance to play baseball in high school as well with West Nodaway’s program becoming Nodaway Valley.
Nodaway Valley sophomore Preston Jenkins was in middle school when the animosity between South Holt and Nodaway-Holt as a co-op was at its apex. He played middle-school sports alongside the Knights while administration and parents from both schools argued over the future.
On Thursday, players from both programs put on a show on the baseball diamond in one of the more entertaining baseball games of the 275 Conference season. Jenkins provided the moment to remember in the bottom of the seventh, racing from first base to home plate for a walk-off 3-2 victory.
“It always feels good to win, but it feels good really beating them,” Jenkins said. “They don’t like losing, especially to us. Man, it feels good beating them.”
The win for Nodaway Valley (4-3; 2-2 275) snapped a 4-game losing streak to South Holt (3-5; 3-2 275).
“We are kinda finding who we are as a team and we are playing good ball right now,” Nodaway Valley coach Mike Hollingsworth said.
It was all about the pitchers through four and a half innings as Nodaway Valley sophomore Lane Larabee and South Holt sophomore Hayes Weller kept the game scoreless into the bottom of the fifth.
“I really relied on my defense tonight and they came in clutch,” Larabee said.
Nodaway Valley broke through first in the bottom of the fifth with junior Michael Cook reaching on a 1-out infield single. With the bases loaded and two outs, a wild pitch from reliever Cole Medsker allowed Cook to speed home.
The lead lasted one pitch as Medsker struck out Kayden Conn on the next delivery and South Holt junior Kendall Noland blasted a triple to dead center field and then scored on an error for a 1-1 tie.
South Holt wasn’t done with a walk by Tylynn Prussman setting up an RBI double by Weller for the lead. Blake Bohannon relieved Larabee and got out of the inning with two strikeouts and a caught stealing.
“Blake came in and he was on tonight,” Hollingsworth said.
Jenkins singled to begin the bottom of the sixth and stole second. He then scored on a wild pitch and throwing error. Medsker worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the game tied at 2-2.
Bohannon worked around two walks in the top of the seventh as freshman catcher Cooper Snodderly threw out Trace Milne trying to steal third with two outs.
The Thunder had their 2-3-4 hitters up with Larabee, Conn and Jenkins in the bottom of the seventh, but Medsker was up for the challenge and struck out the first two batters.
Jenkins then shot a 1-2 pitch into left field to get on base with two outs. On the first pitch to Tyler Gray, Jenkins stole second.
A very late throw to second from the catcher flew into center field and Jenkins was off to third base, but Hollingsworth wasn’t stopping him there, he waved his first baseman around third as the throw got to the cut-off man.
“Late in the game, runs are at a premium,” Hollingsworth said. “We were kinda struggling to get guys on. Preston is one of our best baserunners who is about one of the hardest runners we have. So I had him steal. I was going to try and force a throw and see what happened. Just so happened that the ball got through and I took my chances. It worked out.”
The throw from the cut-off man sailed over Jenkins and the catcher as he crossed the plate for the 3-2 win.
“Coach gave me the steal sign and I stole,” Jenkins said. “They overthrew it and I knew I could probably get third and then Coach told me to go home and I was like, ‘Oh boy, I gotta find another gear.’”
Jenkins finished the game with three hits. Larabee finished with five innings, five hits allowed, two runs and five strikeouts. Bohannon had two hitless innings in relief.
“They both pitched great,” Jenkins said.
Nodaway Valley begins next week with a two-game road trip Monday and Tuesday to DeKalb and Albany. The Thunder will host Northeast Nodaway on Monday, the 24th, and travel to South Holt on Tuesday, the 25th, for massive conference showdowns.