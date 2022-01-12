BETHANY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway started the season with seven girls on the roster and since then, they've lost three to injury.
The most recent injury came to freshman guard Sasha Deardorff on Friday night against Platte Valley. With the South Harrison Tournament this week, coach Sheldon Saxton turned to the team's biggest supporters to find a fifth player to fill out the lineup and found one with freshman cheerleader Cora Munns.
“(Saxton) was like, do you want to go out for basketball with us, because all of our teammates are kinda like broken?” Munns explained. “I was like, 'Might as well because I have nothing else to do.' This week I had like half a practice and I tried my best out there.”
Munns traded in her cheerleading skirt for some basketball shorts — she put the skirt back on for the boys' game as she still is a cheerleader for them — and had one practice on Monday before taking the court for the full 32 minutes on Tuesday against South Harrison.
“God bless that kid,” Saxton said. “She stepped up. She said she would do it and she came over here, didn't back down and tried. You gotta respect that and you gotta love a kid for doing something like that for their school.”
The Bluejays (2-7) did not go onto win that game with South Harrison (9-3) winning 53-37, but those in attendance would be hard-pressed to come up with a negative thing to say about the effort that the Bluejays put forth.
“It has been hard — not gonna lie — but you just gotta do what you gotta do,” Bluejay freshman point guard Baylie Busby said.
The Bulldogs towered over the 'Baby Bluejays' — as Saxton has referred to his group of almost all freshmen this season. The Bulldogs have 18 players on the roster while the Jays suited four freshmen and a sophomore.
“I'm so proud of them,” Saxton said. “They stuck in there. We didn't forfeit. They came over here and competed. I think they can hang their hat on that. We grew a little and can maybe look back at this game as a turning point.”
With Munns still learning the offense, it ran through the other four Bluejays and that meant a heavy dose of Busby. Busby drove the lane relentlessly and the Bulldogs struggled to have an answer for her.
“Everybody just had to be positive, good body language and everything like that,” Busby said was the key to being competitive.
Busby had the Jays first four points while freshman Mackenzie Pride had the next four as Northeast Nodaway traded baskets throughout the first quarter and the game went to the second quarter with an 8-8 tie.
Two 3-pointers by South Harrison's Abby Molloy put the Bulldogs up 14-8 and it looked like the Class 3 school would pull away for good, but Busby answered with the next four points and freshman Hadley DeFreece canned a 3-pointer to put Northeast Nodaway ahead 16-14.
That was the last lead the Jays would hold though as South Harrison closed the half with a 13-4 run for a 27-20 lead at the break.
The Bluejays clearly wore down in the second half, but Busby seemingly did not as she kept up her aggressiveness, getting to foul line 24 times as she attacked the paint against the much taller Bulldogs.
“It was nerve-wracking, not gonna lie,” Busby said. “But once you got into the game, I got more aggressive.”
The Bluejays kept up their defensive intensity although the size of the Bulldogs made it hard to match up. All the way up to the final 30 seconds when Saxton told them to let South Harrison dribble out the clock, the Bluejays were diving for every loose ball.
Busby was the game's top scorer with 21 points while DeFreece added 11, Pride had four and Dalanie Auffert had one. Auffert sacrificed for team in the game as well as she played guard. Saxton needed a decision-maker on the outside with Busby and DeFreece to run the offense so the sophomore center stepped up and was a wing on offense and the center on defense.
“They are such a good group,” Saxton said. “They play for each other and they are friends. I told Dalanie, don't fall in love with that spot because I hope to never see her there again.”
South Harrison was led by Molloy with 14 points and Hannah Carter with 12. The Bulldogs will play Princeton on Thursday in the semifinals.
The Bluejays don't have time to rest as they play East Harrison in the consolation semifinals at 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday.