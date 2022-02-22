MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway girls basketball team had every chance to throw in the towel this season. The Bluejays had every chance to give up in the Class 1, District 16 quarterfinal against second-seeded South Holt.
However, just like they have all season, the Bluejays kept fighting despite the odds, but with two stints of just four available players, Northeast Nodaway couldn’t keep up with South Holt in the fourth quarter on Monday and lost 37-22.
“It has been something that I’ve never been a part of,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said. “It has truly been strange with the injuries and the ups and downs.”I
South Holt advances to the semifinals where the Knights will face third-seeded North Nodaway, who beat Worth County 44-9 on Monday night.
“This season was very interesting with multiple cheerleaders joining the team that we had to pull off the cheerleading squad,” Northeast Nodaway freshman Baylie Busby said. “I hope they come back next year. It was a very fun year.”
The Bluejays jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a basket from sophomore center Dalanie Auffert, who had a game-high 14 points.
“I’ve played all year double-teamed and I’ve started to figure out how to do it,” Auffert said.
South Holt responded with a 3-pointer which allowed the Knights to implement their full-court pressure. Turnovers took the Jays out of their half-court attack and South Holt went on a 10-0 run for an 8-point lead.
The Knights took a 16-6 lead to begin the second quarter, but the Jays closed the quarter with the final three points as the teams combined for just six points in the second quarter. South Holt quickly expanded that lead to 27-9 with an 11-0 run in the third quarter, but Northeast Nodaway continued to fight.
A 3-pointer by freshman Hadley DeFreece snapped the run and Auffert closed the third quarter with two scores to pull within 27-16.
“She is growing,” Saxton said of Auffert. “She is going to be fun to watch. I’m glad I have her for two more years.”
DeFreece fouled out early in the fourth quarter and freshman Sasha Deardorff was sidelined while they worked to stop her bleeding. DeFreece’s foul put South Holt up 13 points, but the Jays had to play with four until Deardorff got patched up.
“Even if we just have four, we don’t give up,” Auffert said. “We are going to keep trying our best.”
Despite that, Auffert and Busby scored to get the Bluejays back within single figures. Deardorff reentered the game and Busby scored again to trim the margin to 29-22 with four minutes left.
“They are tough kids,” Saxton said. “You gotta love them for that. They are tough.”
That was as close as the game would get as Busby fouled out late to force the Jays to play with four again and without their two top guards.
South Holt closed the game on an 8-0 run for the final 37-22 margin of victory. Zoey Prussman and Rayleigh Guyer each had 11 points to pace the Knights.
In addition to Auffert’s 14 points, DeFreece and Busby each had four.
“We will just have to practice hard, play hard and keep the positive energy going,” Busby said of how the Jays will grow next year.