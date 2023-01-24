23-01-26 NEN Trenton3.jpg
Northeast Nodaway junior Trenton Hartley lines up a three on Monday night in the King City Tournament against Stewartsville-Osborn. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KING CITY, Mo. — Monday night’s Stewartsville-Osborn against Northeast Nodaway first-round game in the King City Tournament had a consistent soundtrack provided by WildCard coach Travis Curtis. The coach was calling out Bluejay star Dylan McIntyre’s every move to make sure his team didn’t lose track of the 28-points per game scorer.

The communication and focus on McIntyre worked as the WildCards held him to 25 points and earned a 60-45 victory to advance to the semifinals.

