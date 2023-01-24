KING CITY, Mo. — Monday night’s Stewartsville-Osborn against Northeast Nodaway first-round game in the King City Tournament had a consistent soundtrack provided by WildCard coach Travis Curtis. The coach was calling out Bluejay star Dylan McIntyre’s every move to make sure his team didn’t lose track of the 28-points per game scorer.
The communication and focus on McIntyre worked as the WildCards held him to 25 points and earned a 60-45 victory to advance to the semifinals.
“Driving to the basket has always been my game and that is what I tried to do,” McIntyre said. “It got me to the free throw line a lot. I just have to finish more.”
It was a hot start for Stewartsville-Osborn as they hit five first-quarter 3-pointers including four from Carter Smith. That led to a 19-6 first-quarter margin.
“It was hard to make a comeback when they shot the ball so well in the first half,” Northeast Nodaway coach David Kiene said. “They hit seven threes in the first half — 21 of their 29 points were off threes. … When you run that match-up zone and they shoot over the top of it, it really doesn’t matter what you do if they are hitting all those threes like that. They got hot and hit all those threes, and that was the story of the ballgame right there.”
The lead got to 21-6 to begin the second quarter. McIntyre ended the 11-0 run with a basket which was followed by a Boston Adwell 3-pointer and a McIntyre basket to trim the margin to 21-13.
The WildCards finished the half with an 8-3 run for a 29-16 lead at the break.
“Zone is our best defense and when they shoot like that, it is hard to switch to man when we aren’t that confident in it,” McIntyre said. “That is just what happens when they hit threes like that.”
Back-to-back McIntyre buckets got the Bluejays back within 35-25, but that was as close as the margin would be as the lead ballooned to 27 points midway through the fourth quarter.
Northeast Nodaway fought back to the final 60-45 margin.
In addition to McIntyre’s 25 points, the team had six 3-pointers with two each by Drew Dack, Jack Boswell and Adwell. Dack finished with eight points while Adwell and Boswell each had six.
“It is good to see them improve and get more confident in their outside shot,” McIntyre said.
Wednesday’s consolation semifinals will feature a rematch of last season’s championship game between Stanberry and Northeast Nodaway. Stanberry lost 63-28 to South Holt on Monday. The Jays will be looking to snap a 4-game losing streak.
“We definitely need a win,” McIntyre said. “We haven’t had one in a while. It just feels like it would get us back to where we need to be if we got a win.”