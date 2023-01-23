23-01-26 NEN Baylie7.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby goes up for a shot on Monday night against Maysville in the King City Tournament. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KING CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway’s girls were very excited to be the two seed in this week’s King City Tournament. After three seasons of being below .500, it’s the highest seeding this group of Jays have ever had in a tournament.

“It feels amazing,” Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby said. “Being the second seed is really — the past few years, we haven’t really done so hot, so we have really worked to get the second seed.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags