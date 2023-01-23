KING CITY, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway’s girls were very excited to be the two seed in this week’s King City Tournament. After three seasons of being below .500, it’s the highest seeding this group of Jays have ever had in a tournament.
“It feels amazing,” Northeast Nodaway sophomore Baylie Busby said. “Being the second seed is really — the past few years, we haven’t really done so hot, so we have really worked to get the second seed.”
The Bluejays (11-6) may have to get used to being that highly seeded as following a 44-23 win last week over Mound City, the Jays have played every team in Class 1, District 16 except South Holt and have beaten every team except 2-time defending state champion Platte Valley.
With the second-best record behind just Platte Valley in the district, Northeast Nodaway appears to have the inside track for the No. 2 seed in the district tournament next month.
The Bluejays got a taste of the expectation and pressure of being a high seed in a tournament on Monday in the first round of the King City Tournament against seventh-seeded Maysville. The Jays were able to handle the Wolverines, 44-13, to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal against sixth-seeded DeKalb who beat third-seeded Stanberry, 42-35.
“I was excited,” Bluejay sophomore Sasha Deardorff said. “We all worked really hard and we tried new things that we didn’t know we were going to.”
It was a slow start for Northeast Nodaway as the team missed several point-blank opportunities early and Maysville held a 5-2 lead midway through the first quarter.
“It is probably the earliest timeout I’ve ever called in my coaching career, within the first minute,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said. “But the girls, I’m proud of them, they have high standards and I didn’t have to chew on anybody. They know they have high standards and those were not showing early.”
That lead was erased as sophomore point guard Baylie Busby knocked down a 3-pointer and junior center Dalanie Auffert capped the quarter with back-to-back scores including a putback to beat the buzzer.
Busby and Auffert have been a the inside-out duo sparking the Jays’ offense much of the year, but with Swiss-Army knife Skyler Florea out for the year with a shoulder injury, one of the keys to the continued growth for the Bluejays has been the players around their 1-2 scoring punch fitting their roles.
That begins with the player who has filled Florea’s forward spot next to Auffert, Deardorff. Deardorff doesn’t have the size that Florea brings, but she was extremely active gathering rebounds on Monday night.
“Smallest forward I’ve ever started,” Saxton joked. “Hope I never have to start a smaller one, so she will always hold the record. But boy, you are right, she is scrappy. She’ll rebound. There is no quit in the kid.”
Deardorff says she embraces the challenge of being undersized in the post.
“It has been something,” Deardorff said. “I keep trying. I never give up — I try not to.”
The second quarter was all Bluejays with Busby and Auffert combining for the first six points of the quarter to make it a 15-5 lead. Maysville briefly halted the run with a score, but Busby picked up a steal and score, before Auffert ended the quarter with a bucket in the post for a 19-7 halftime lead.
The Jays opened the third quarter with the first 12 points of the quarter — six from Busby and six from Hadley DeFreece, who provided the Jays’ their third scoring threat. Going back to the middle of the first quarter, it was a 29-2 run for North Nodaway.
“Hustling was a big part of it, because we came out with no energy or intensity,” Busby said. “In the locker room, we were like, we have to get this up.”
The lead was 35-9 after three quarters before settling in for the 44-13 final score. Saxton was happy that he could rely on the defense to hold Maysville to 13 points.
“They are such a scrappy group,” Saxton said. “They will guard. Rarely do they not guard. They always bring their defense. We stress it in practice.”
Busby finished with 23 points while Auffert had 12, DeFreece had six and Jill Boswell had one.