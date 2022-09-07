CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Less than seven miles separate the Northeast Nodaway softball field and the Platte Valley softball field. But as with most of the best high school rivalries, that proximity and common ground just makes emotions run higher and the games that much more intense when the teams play.
Tuesday’s 8-6 Northeast Nodaway victory was no exception as the Bluejays (4-2) won a battle of the two teams that tied for the 275 Conference championship last season.
“It feels amazing to win that game,” Bluejay sophomore Baylie Busby said. “We’ve worked our butts off to win that game.”
Platte Valley (4-4) fans got the best news of the day before the first pitch was thrown. All-State junior Maggie Collins took her first at-bats of the season. Collins injured the wrist diving for a ball in practice just before the jamboree.
She didn’t miss any time as her doctor said she could play if she could handle the pain. She couldn’t swing the bat though, so she just played third base and caught until Tuesday.
“They still honestly don’t know what is wrong with it,” Collins said. “It is either torn cartilage on the outside of my wrist or a broken bone on the inside of my wrist or both — they still don’t know.”
The junior, who has led Platte Valley to two-straight basketball state championships, was told to swing controlled, but she was still able to go 2-for-4 and reach base three times.
“It is super tough to sit on the bench and let someone else have your hitting spot,” Collins said.
“I knew it was going to feel good to be back, no matter if we won or lost. It is just good to be back playing fully with my team.”
With the big game, the nerves were evident early for both sides. Platte Valley committed two errors to allow Bluejay stars Busby and Hadley DeFreece to reach base and Busby scored without the Jays getting a hit in the opening frame.
Platte Valley sophomore Maleeah Bliley led off with a double in the bottom of the first and came home to tie the game on a Sarah Langford single.
A double by Makenzie Pride and a triple by Ruby Wilmes helped the Jays add two more runs in the second inning while DeFreece pitched a clean bottom of the frame to put the Bluejays up 3-1 after two.
“I didn’t think about it, I just hit it,” Pride said.
Errors allowed Northeast Nodaway to put up another run in the third inning. Platte Valley finished the game with 10 errors.
“I don’t think it was nerves,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “We just didn’t make the plays. They put it in play. They did their job and we just didn’t do our jobs behind our pitchers.”
Northeast Nodaway struggled defensively as well with six errors as both teams were uncharacteristically sloppy.
Platte Valley scored three runs in the third inning to tie the game at 4-4. Collins had the first RBI of the frame and Kali Redden knocked in the other two.
Both DeFreece and Tejay Freemyer were able to pitch scoreless fourth innings and Freemyer added a scoreless top of the fifth.
“She is a competitor,” Deen said of Freemyer. “She is always going to work hard.”
Brylie Angle, Collins and Redden led off the bottom of the fifth with hits. Angle was erased on the base paths, but Delaney Wolf drove in both Collins and Redden to push Platte Valley in front 6-4.
Bluejay coach Payton Adwell huddled her team between innings and simply asked if they wanted this win then walked away from the huddle. The answer was a resounding ‘yes’ in the huddle and the Bluejay bats got going again in the sixth inning.
Senior Lauren McIntyre had a one-out hit to end Freemyer’s night as Wolf entered the game to face the top of the order. Wolf got Busby to pop out to Collins at catcher for the second out.
Back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Jill Boswell who reached on an error at shortstop and tied the game with McIntyre and DeFreece scoring. Another error, this one at second, gave the Jays a 7-6 lead.
That proved to be all that DeFreece needed. The sophomore faced the minimum in the sixth as Bliley hit a one-out double, but fell on her way to third and was thrown out.
“I said, ‘Grit your teeth and give it to them,’” Adwell said on her advice to DeFreece. “You got to have grit out there when you are facing batters like Platte Valley has. They are a good team and they are good hitters. You just have to go right at them, have all the confidence in yourself and trust the defense to make the plays behind you. She got it done. She got it done tonight.”
The Jays added an insurance run in the seventh. Angle reached on an error to begin the bottom of the seventh, but Lindsey Jackson made a throw across the diamond for a bang-bang play to get Collins out for the first time in the game.
“That was a big out for us because it could have gone either way,” Busby said. “We could have gotten her out or we could have not.”
DeFreece then got a popup to Boswell at shortstop and her fifth strikeout of the game to end it.
DeFreece left the pitching circle jumping up and down and hugged her first-year coach as the team mobbed around them.
“She has been really good and I really appreciate her,” DeFreece said.
The two teams aren’t done playing this season with the rivalry set to move to Ravenwood on September 22. The teams also currently have the two best records in Class 1, District 16.
“We just have to make the plays,” Deen said. “We had errors upon errors. We haven’t had a game like that with that many errors in — I don’t know if we’ve ever had that many errors in a game. We have to learn from it and bounce back.”
Northeast Nodaway returns home on Thursday to try and keep building its momentum against another traditional powerhouse in Stanberry. Platte Valley will be on the road Thursday looking to bounce back against DeKalb.
“High energy,” Busby said of the key going forward. “Very much high energy.”
Platte Valley 11, Stewartsville/Osborn 2
Platte Valley earned a road win last Thursday with a 11-2 victory at Stewartsville/Osborn. Sarah Langford, Kali Redden and Kayley Hauber each had two hits in the game.
Delaney Wolf pitched a complete-game 5-hitter.
NE Nodaway 8, Albany 1
Hadley DeFreece had 15 strikeouts in a 5-hitter against Albany last Thursday as the Jays earned an 8-1 win.
DeFreece added three hits and four RBI. Meredith Adwell and Baylie Busby each had two hits.