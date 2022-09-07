22-08-25 NENPV Hadley Payton.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway sophomore pitcher Hadley DeFreece hugs coach Payton Adwell as she comes off the field against Platte Valley in Conception Junction.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Less than seven miles separate the Northeast Nodaway softball field and the Platte Valley softball field. But as with most of the best high school rivalries, that proximity and common ground just makes emotions run higher and the games that much more intense when the teams play.

Tuesday’s 8-6 Northeast Nodaway victory was no exception as the Bluejays (4-2) won a battle of the two teams that tied for the 275 Conference championship last season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags