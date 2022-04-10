RAVENWOOD, Mo. — In 12 innings of baseball on Saturday, Northeast Nodaway co-aces Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride combined to allow no runs and three hits. For the two pitchers with an ERA under two this season, it wasn’t that out of the ordinary.
“They were just pounding the strike zone, hitting their spots and wherever I put the glove, they’d pretty much hit it,” Bluejay senior catcher Colton Swalley said.
In the first game of the North Nodaway Triangular, McIntyre allowed just one hit in seven innings in a 8-0 win over Northland Christian. McIntyre struck out 13 batters and walked three.
McIntyre improved his season ERA to 1.11 with 41 strikeouts and 11 walks.
While McIntyre can seem unhittable at times, the other top pitcher for Northeast Nodaway works differently. Pride pitches to contact and doesn’t have the velocity that McIntyre does, but has been nearly as dominant this season and was just as effective in the Jays’ second game of the day.
“Dylan threw well in that first game — he’s got good stuff,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “Then AP came in in that second game and pounded the strike zone.”
Pride got the ball in the Bluejays’ 10-0 win over North Harrison. He pitched all five innings and allowed just two hits while walking none and striking out four. Of Pride’s 59 pitches, 37 were strikes.
“I was feeling good,” Pride said. “My arm felt great. Vance, he said, ‘Stay confident. You do you. Throw strikes and let our defense do the work.’”
For the season, Pride has 1.56 ERA with 13 strikeouts and seven walks.
Swalley has seen every inning for the two pitchers this year and enjoys working with their different, but effective styles.
“There are big differences, but I’ve also caught for them for a long time, so I’m used to going between those two,” Swalley said.
Offensively, the Bluejays have been hot to start the season as well with four of their starters batting over .400 led by McIntyre at .577. McIntyre’s cousin Grant McIntyre is second with a .440 batting average while Swalley is at .435.
Pride is batting .417 and has the team’s only three homers this season. Northeast Nodaway has been known for power production with its old ballpark, but with a new, bigger park, Pride’s power stands out.
“We’ve been emphasizing our hitting a lot this season,” Swalley said. “The first two weeks was all hitting — the first week, maybe one or two times we fielded. It was all tee work every day. We’d hammer down our tee work, do batting practice and try to fix our swings so whenever we get game time, they are looking good.”
Against Northland Christian, the Jays jumped out to a quick lead with Dylan McIntyre helping himself with an RBI single in the top of the first inning.
The lead ballooned in the second inning with Swalley driving in three runs with a base hit. Pride added a 2-run single and the Bluejay lead was 7-0.
The bats quieted down after that but it was more than enough for McIntyre.
“Dylan, sometimes when he’s grooving, he’s kinda untouchable,” Proffitt said. “We did everything we needed to do today. Defense looked really good.”
In the win over North Harrison, the Jays got to work in the first inning again with four runs all scoring on Shamrock errors.
In the second inning, the Shamrock errors stopped, but the runs did not. Swalley and Pride each knocked in runs for a 6-0 lead. The Jays added four more in the fourth inning and Pride pitched a clean top of the fifth to end it there.
“We ought to be hitting well,” Proffitt said. “We’ve been doing a lot of it. We expect this order to be very even up and down and be able to hit and drive in runs. We did just that today.”
The Jays are on the road Monday at North Nodaway. They have a 3-game homestand after that with South Holt, East Atchison and Nodaway Valley before a showdown on April 28 with fellow unbeaten Platte Valley in a rematch of last season’s district final.
“Coach Proffitt really keeps our egos in check,” Swalley said when asked about the undefeated start. “He’ll let us know when we do something that he doesn’t like even if we are winning.”