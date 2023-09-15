MARYVILLE, Mo. — There’s a reason Spoofhound football schedules Blair Oaks, Harrisonville and Lutheran North. There’s a reason Maryville soccer plays in three Kansas City metro area tournaments this season.
When a team is confident in their abilities, they want to test themselves against bigger competition. Spoofhound golf has had a taste of that the past week with tournaments hosted by Central (St. Joseph) and Richmond.
Maryville has finished second and third in those big tournaments, and on Thursday, the Hounds had a chance to showcase themselves on their home course against a Class 4 program with Central visiting Mozingo Lake Recreational Park along with Lafayette for a triangular.
“I’m very pleased with the way the girls played today and it was good to get some good competition in,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “… The tougher competition is better.”
The Spoofhounds have big goals in the postseason with seven seniors on the roster and they showed what they can be as that time nears with a dominant performance. Maryville beat Central by 20 strokes 175-195.
“These seniors, they are peaking and it is fun,” Ricks said.
Central’s Ali Perry showed why she is one of the state’s best with a 33 to earn medalist’s honors, but the next three top scores belonged to Spoofhounds as it was a total-team effort to overcome Perry’s brilliance.
The teamwork was also necessary as Maryville was without one of its senior leaders with Ainsley Watkins recovering from a car accident where she was a passenger.
With Central and Maryville each having seven golfers they felt comfortable playing varsity, each team played seven instead of five, but the top four scores were still the ones that counted.
For Maryville, their top four golfers in the lineup earned those scores — to no surprise — but the top score was a surprise as senior No. 2 Lauren Jaster played the best round of her career and shot a 40 to top her previous personal-best 43.
“It feels really good,” Jaster said. “I’ve been working really hard and I always have like three bad holes in a row and then I always turn it around so I knew it was in there, but it finally showed all the way through the round.
“I was really nervous with my driver because I haven’t hit it in a week, but it turned out fine. And my putting was so much better than last time, so that helped a lot.”
The top 2 golfers from Central and Maryville played together, so Jaster said being paired with Perry and teammate Cailyn Auffert drove her to play better.
“I prefer to play with people who are better than I am,” Jaster said. “It pushes me to keep up with them.”
Auffert was right on Jaster’s heels with a 41. Casey Phillips and Alayna Pargas each shot a 47 to round out the team scores for Maryville. For Phillips, that matches the 2-time state qualifier’s career best.
“It just keeps getting better and better,” Ricks said. “For Lauren to take three strokes off, that is pretty good. Maggie (Webb) is such a fun gal and she is really enjoying golf. She has so many irons in the fire with dance and Dazzlers, so I am just glad she is still out and enjoying the game. And Casey matched her personal best. That is what we are working towards.”
The good scores didn’t stop there for Maryville though as Alana Crawford, Maggie Webb and Brinley Conn also turned in varsity scores. Webb and Conn each shot a 54, which is a new career-best for Webb.
“It feels really good,” Webb said. “I’m really happy that it happened because I feel like all my hard work has finally paid off.”
While Pargas and the seniors are the focus this year with the expectations of this group, the junior varsity group of five new golfers also got to play the nine holes and performed well. Four of the young golfers out-shot the Lafayette varsity team.
Halle Zimmerman shot a 62, which would have tied her for the fifth shot on Central’s varsity. Taylor Akon finished with a 64 while Jaidaci WIlmes had a 68 and Teagan Brandkamp had a 69.
Maryville will have a visit from more of St. Joseph’s schools on Monday when they host Benton and Lafayette, before hosting Savannah on Tuesday. The Hounds go to the Chillicothe Tournament on Thursday — a preview of the course that the Midland Empire Conference Championship will be on.
“I think the team is playing really well,” Webb said. “I think we struggled a little bit at our tournament yesterday, but I think everyone really broke through today, focused in and we did really well."
Richmond Invitational
Maryville finished second in Wednesday’s Richmond Invitational, falling to St. Michael the Archangel in the 16-team event.
Cailyn Auffert finished second individually with an 81 while Alayna Pargas was ninth with a 92 and Lauren Jaster was 12th with a 95.