22-08-25 MHS Don2.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville junior running back Don Allen carries the ball for the Spoofhounds last Friday night in the jamboree against Center in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Under coach Matt Webb, the Spoofhounds have made it a tradition to schedule as many tough games as they can during the regular season and that led to just three home football contests with a pair of neutral-site games this season.

Maryville’s non-conference schedule this season includes a home game in Week 2 with Harrisonville, a game in Macon against six-time state champion Lutheran North and the season-opening clash with Blair Oaks in Warrensburg.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags