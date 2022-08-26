Under coach Matt Webb, the Spoofhounds have made it a tradition to schedule as many tough games as they can during the regular season and that led to just three home football contests with a pair of neutral-site games this season.
Maryville’s non-conference schedule this season includes a home game in Week 2 with Harrisonville, a game in Macon against six-time state champion Lutheran North and the season-opening clash with Blair Oaks in Warrensburg.
“Where we are located, we talk a lot about protecting instruction time on classes and what time we need to leave on bus rides and things like that,” Webb said. “It is long drive down to Blair Oaks — just like from Blair Oaks, it is a long drive up to Maryville. ... It cuts down on the time you need to leave school when you play somewhere halfway.”
The Blair Oaks game has become a season-opening tradition since 2018. The teams have played at William Jewell College, Lee’s Summit North High School and the University of Central Missouri to cut down on traveling for both sides.
In addition to the openers — which the Falcons have swept 4-0 — the teams have met in the playoffs twice. Each team has one playoff win over the other and each year, the winner won the state championship.
“I’ve always believed in the thought process that iron sharpens iron,” Webb said. “When you play good people, it forces you to play your best as well. Blair Oaks is traditionally a very good team.
“The thing I know about Blair Oaks is that Ted LePage is a first-class individual and he runs a first-class program. From my standpoint, I like to play other programs and teams that do that.”
No player who played in the first matchup of the teams will still be in uniform on Friday night, but for Webb, he has the challenge of having his defense attempt to slow down a Hair brother for the seventh-straight time.
When the team’s started playing, it was Nolan Hair at quarterback for Blair Oaks and after he graduated, his younger brother Dylan Hair took over and has orchestrated the last four Falcon wins over the Spoofhounds.
“I think we’ve played a Hair brother — four years for Dylan and a couple for his older brother,” Webb said. “I’ll be glad when that family graduates out of Blair Oaks. I have a lot of respect for him. He is very sound and he knows their scheme very well. He is a four-year starter and started as a freshman so anything they want to do schematically, he just absorbs and is very comfortable there.”
The younger Hair is a dual-threat quarterback who ran for 241 yards and passed for 227 against Maryville in the 2019 Show-Me Bowl which Blair Oaks won 61-40.
“What makes him very difficult to defend is that he can make the throws, so you have to be very sound in coverage, but when he tucks the ball and runs he becomes a really good athlete,” Webb said. “They have some designed runs for him which add another wrinkle and you have to prepare for.”
Maryville is coming off a strong jamboree performance where they broke in several new varsity weapons including first-year starting quarterback Derek Quinlin.
“I’m very positive about the things I saw from all positions,” Webb said. “I thought at the line of scrimmage, we did some things well on both sides of the ball. I thought our skill guys had some good runs that popped open.”
The game kicks off at 7 p.m., on Friday at Central Missouri’s Walton Stadium.